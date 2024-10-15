BWW Q&A: Misha Khorramshahi on WE WILL ROCK YOU at Brampton On Stage/The Rose Brampton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “We Are the Champions,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and many more, WE WILL ROCK YOU follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock ‘n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world. In an age where algorithms predict our every preference, WE WILL ROCK YOU is a musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality.

Misha is so excited to be taking on the role of Scaramouche this November in We Will Rock You! Misha has been involved with Brampton Music Theatre (BMT) since 2021, some of her recent BMT credits include Rent as Maureen, Kinky Boots as Lauren, and Cinderella as Charlotte. Prior to her musical theatre journey, she was living a “pitch perfect” life at the University of Waterloo, competing with several collegiate A-cappella groups and even receiving the “Outstanding Soloist” award at the ICCA quarter-final in 2018. Misha gives thanks to her friends and family, and to the broader Brampton community, for their unwavering support in keeping the arts alive!

What drew you to the role of Scaramouche in We Will Rock You?

What drew me to the role of Scaramouche is her complexity. On the surface, she's this sarcastic misfit, seemingly confident, intimidating, and self-assured, but underneath it all, she carries a lot of insecurities and a distrust of those around her. I—and I’m sure many others—can resonate with those traits. Her cynicism towards the world she lives in mirrors times in my own life when I’ve lost faith in humanity. People can be so unnecessarily mean! But just like Scaramouche, I’ve also found people who inspire me, who march to the beat of their own drum, who are kind to their core, and who love and embrace me without judgement. It's easy to become jaded like Scaramouche, especially in today’s world, where we’re constantly exposed to the hyper-exaggerated reality of social media—a theme the show touches on early on, and one that feels especially relevant in our lives now. Like Scaramouche, it takes courage and trust to "break free" from the status quo, find what gives life meaning, and be vulnerable with the people who love and care for you. That journey is something I really connect with. Vocally, I've always felt most comfortable in contemporary rock and pop shows, where I can sing in a way that feels true to my authentic self. Honestly, one of my favorite things ever is belting out big notes and throwing in some riffs and runs, and Scaramouche gets to do a lot of that in this show, and that is totally my vibe!

Can you tell us a bit about your process of preparing for this role?

Preparing for the role of Scaramouche has been both exciting and challenging. Our director, Matt Lacas, really wanted our cast to dive into our character’s backstory and motivations before we began blocking. Even though We Will Rock You is set in a futuristic world, Matt really wanted us to ground our characters in real, relatable emotions. I spent time reflecting on Scaramouche’s insecurities, her sarcasm as a defense mechanism, and her journey to learning how to trust again. This was especially important in her relationship with Galileo. Scaramouche is someone who is deeply mistrusting of others, so letting herself fall for him, despite her walls, became a key part of how I approached her vulnerability. Also, shout out to Karl Kwiatkowski for bringing such amazing energy and intention to the role of Galileo. He’s the perfect scene partner, and I know Freddy would be just as proud of him as I am! I also worked on finding the balance between her strength and her softer, more hesitant side. Scaramouche is tough and witty, but those moments where she allows herself to be vulnerable—especially with Galileo—are just as important. I wanted to make sure her fears and doubts were clear without compromising the strength she shows on the surface. On the practical side, I’ve focused on her physicality—how she carries herself, her posture, and her energy. She’s unapologetic in her movements, so I’ve tried to embody that confidence while also showing her hesitations in more intimate moments. Vocally, Scaramouche has some powerhouse songs, including the iconic “Somebody to Love” so I’ve spent time making sure I can deliver her songs with the intensity and precision she demands. Our music director, Galen Cussion, has been instrumental in ensuring that I know my harmonies and lyrics, while our assistant director, Saphire Ciji Demitro, has been key in helping me improve my vocal agility and find moments to add cool riffs and runs to really WOW the crowd.

How has your background in collegiate A-cappella groups helped you in your musical theatre journey?

A not-so-hot-take, I think performers who come from the a cappella or choir world make for THE BEST ensemble members in musical productions – and we happen to have a few in our cast! Having a background in collegiate a cappella has had a huge impact on my musical theatre journey. A cappella taught me vocal precision, as there’s no accompaniment to hide behind, which pushed me to develop strong breath control, pitch accuracy, and a sharp ear for harmonies. A cappella also fostered a sense of musical independence. In theatre, you often have a conductor or a band to guide you, but in a cappella, you’re responsible for maintaining the musical structure, so that level of focus and self-reliance has carried over into my theatre work. It's helped me build confidence as a performer and given me a deeper understanding of how to interpret and deliver music in a more expressive, dynamic way. Beyond the technical aspects, a cappella requires close collaboration with your group members, which mirrors the teamwork needed in a theatre production. You must be in sync, listen actively, and adapt quickly—a mindset that has served me well in creating strong chemistry with other actors and working cohesively within an ensemble.

What does it mean to you to be a part of keeping the arts alive in the Brampton community?

I grew up and currently work in Peel Region, so being a part of keeping the arts alive in the Brampton community means so much to me. Brampton Music Theatre (BMT) in particular, was one of the first community theatres to open its doors after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. I did not have any experience with adult community theatre at that point, but BMT had taken a chance on me and welcomed me with open arms. It has been such a blessing to be able to contribute to a shared creative space where people can express themselves, connect with others, and experience the power of storytelling, especially after experiencing such uncertain times. The arts are essential in fostering a sense of belonging and understanding, and by being involved in BMT’s productions, I feel like I’m helping to nurture that for our community. I truly believe that BMT brings people together in a unique way—whether as performers, backstage crew, or audience members, everyone plays a role in making the experience special. For me, it’s incredibly fulfilling to know that BMT creates opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with the arts, whether they’re watching their first show or performing for the first time. In a world that often feels disconnected, I believe the arts have the power to bridge gaps and spark conversations. It’s not just about putting on shows—it’s about creating a space where people can come together, be inspired, and feel like they’re part of something bigger. BMT also gives back to the community by supporting important causes, such as contributing to charities like EveryMind Mental Health, and by fostering the next generation of performers through its Youth Troupe program and junior productions—something I’ve had the pleasure of supporting in the past as a substitute teacher and producer. I take great pride in BMT’s commitment to helping young people discover their voices and talents, ensuring that the arts will continue to thrive for years to come.

Can you speak about the significance of performing Queen's music in a theatrical context?

Queen’s songs are larger than life, just like the characters and stories we bring to the stage. I find that their songs naturally lend itself to theatre; songs like "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "We Are the Champions" aren’t just catchy—they’re anthemic, filled with energy and emotion. Queen’s music has allowed us to explore the layers of human experience—struggles, triumphs, love, and rebellion—that Queen so often sang about. The theatrical format amplifies those themes in a way that feels larger than life, and it’s an incredible challenge as a performer to match the intensity and complexity of their music with storytelling on stage. For me, it’s also significant because Queen’s music carries such a rich legacy. Performing these songs means not only paying tribute to one of the most beloved rock bands of all time, but also bringing their messages of individuality, freedom, and defiance to a new generation of theatre-goers. In this way, Queen’s music continues to inspire, uplift, and connect with people, and it’s a privilege to be part of that.

How do you hope the audience will react to the post-apocalyptic world of We Will Rock You?

I hope the audience is both captivated and provoked by the post-apocalyptic world of We Will Rock You. On one hand, the exaggerated setting and dystopian future are meant to be entertaining and immersive, with lots of cheeky, comedic moments where the cast break the fourth wall. Beneath the surface, I think audiences will find parallels to the world we live in today. Themes like the loss of individuality, the power of conformity, and the struggle for self-expression are all issues we still grapple with, especially in the age of social media and technology. I want the audience to enjoy the fun and energy of the show, but also leave thinking about how they engage with the world around them. Are they living authentically? Are they speaking up for what they believe in? I think the post-apocalyptic setting allows us to explore these important ideas in a way that’s heightened and engaging, while still delivering a message about the importance of freedom, rebellion, and staying true to oneself. Ultimately, I hope the world of We Will Rock You reminds audiences that the power to change things starts with individuals who dare to be different.

What does it feel like to perform on The Rose Brampton stage?

Performing at The Rose in Brampton feels absolutely surreal. We Will Rock You will be my fifth time performing there, and I have to say—it never gets old. The stage itself is iconic, with over 850 seats and a professional atmosphere where so many stars, including Broadway performers like Eva Noblezada, have performed. The sound techs and theatre staff are some of the best you’ll find in the Greater Toronto Area, and the dressing rooms are stunning. It’s truly an honor and a privilege to perform in such an incredible space. I’m forever grateful to the City of Brampton, Brampton on Stage, and Brampton Music Theatre for providing this amazing venue to share our art. Every time I step onto that stage, I’m reminded of how special it is to be part of something bigger.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

We Will Rock You is a one-of-a-kind experience that blends the legendary music of Queen with a fun, high-energy story set in a dystopian future. The choreography, crafted by the amazing Stephanie Gemmel, is a unique blend of 80s inspired moves and contemporary technical elements, brought to life by our incredible dance core. Plus, the production itself is visually stunning, with an amazing set by our very own Christina Vero, and the most amazing costumes by the legendary Grace Gauvin. The energy from the cast and the sheer excitement of Queen’s music on a grand scale will leave you buzzing long after the show ends. November 1-10 at The Rose Brampton – only one GO train ride away from Toronto!

