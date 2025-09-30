BRIGHT STAR Extended at the CAA Theatre Through Early November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bright Star, the Toronto premiere of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s Broadway musical, begins performances tonight at the CAA Theatre. Due to popular demand, the production is adding a week of performances. Bright Star will now play until November 2, 2025.

What's different and special about this production is: the musical is performed by an ensemble of 14 Actors-Musicians. This concept adds another layer to Bright Star, highlighting the sense of community and artistry the story celebrates.

THE ALL-CANADIAN CAST OF ACTOR-MUSICIANS:

• Kaylee Harwood stars as Alice Murphy and plays piano and percussion.

• George Krissa stars as Jimmy Ray Dobbs and plays guitar, piano and percussion.

• Scott Carmichael as Daddy Murphy and plays drums, mandolin, guitar, banjo, bass and percussion.

• Randy Lei Chang as Max and plays piano, fiddle, guitar, viola and cello.

• Beau Dixon as Daddy Kane and plays banjo, bass, guitar, piano, drums and percussion.

• Nick Dolan as Billy Cane and plays banjo, bass, guitar, mandolin, piano and percussion.

• Rita Dottor as Florence and plays cello, fiddle, viola and bass.

• Donna Garner as Mamma Murphy and plays piano, accordion, cello, viola, fiddle and bugle.

• Leah Grandmont as Edna and plays fiddle, viola, guitar and percussion.

• Jonathan Gysbers as Darryl and plays guitar, banjo, piano, bugle, harmonica and percussion.

• Andrew Legg as Stanford and plays banjo, harmonica, guitar, mandolin, drums and percussion.

• Marie Mahabal Hauer as Lucy and plays fiddle and piano.

• Yunike Soedarmasto as Margo and plays fiddle, guitar, viola, mandolin and percussion.

• Brendan Wall as Mayor Dobbs and plays bass, accordion, piano, mandolin, banjo and percussion.

ABOUT BRIGHT STAR

Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony® Award-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II and with aspirations to be a writer, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past — and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotions. An uplifting theatrical journey from a cast of actor-musicians that holds you tightly in its grasp as all the actors simultaneously perform as the orchestra onstage. Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

Bright Star is produced by Garner Theatre Productions, a company founded by Donna Garner that specializes in shows performed by Actor-Musicians and presented by Mirvish Productions as part of the 2025/26 Off-Mirvish Season. Garner was a member of the Canadian productions of two Broadway hits in Toronto that were performed by Actor-Musicians: Once at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 at Crow’s Theatre last season and at the Royal Alexandra Theatre this past summer.