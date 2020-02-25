BLOOD Comes to Alumnae Theatre

Blood, an earth-shattering theatrical production by Joe Amero, will be remounted April 24-25 at Staircase Theatre in Hamilton, and July 20-26 at Alumnae Theatre in Toronto. Blood showcases the depths of human endurance in matters of life, death and unbreakable familial bonds.

Blood is a true story about life, blood, death and family written and performed by Joe Amero, with the directorial debut by Maggie Cook and special effects make-up by Sara Feehan. Originally performed in November 2019 to sold out shows at Bad Dog Theatre, Blood tells the stories of Joe and his brother, and portrays the wounded realities and triumphs in their lives with brutal honesty, humour, punk rock, and a bit of blood.

Joe Amero is a founding member of improv troupe Pepperoni Pizza Cats who enjoy performing on the festival circuit and in their own monthly show at The Social Capital Theatre. He is a graduate of the Comedy Writing and Improv Programs as well as the Longform and Sketch Conservatories at The Second City Training Centre. He is a member of the Featured Players Alumni at Bad Dog Theatre. Joe is a Social Worker by trade and has spent the past 10 years working on the front lines in both the non-profit and government sectors of the Human Services. Joe volunteers with Funnies For Families and currently holds the title for 'Best Dad in the WORLD!' (and has a coffee mug to prove it).



Maggie Cook is a 25 year old actor and creator living in Toronto, Ontario. Maggie is a graduate of York University's Conservatory Program and has a passion for life and art. Maggie has already had a busy career with TV credits including Paranormal 911 and Haunted Hospitals, and film credits including I Met You First (Heather Tobin Director), The Marys (Edward O'Keefe Director), We'll Be Alright (Frank Varga Director), and Daffodils (Adrien Benson Director) co-starring alongside Joe, premiering March 2020 at the LA Indie Film Festival.

BLOOD

Chris Ragonetti Productions

In Association with HI-FI Umbilical

HAMILTON

April 24 and 25, 2020 at 8pm

Staircase Theatre

27 Dundurn Street North

Tickets are $25 plus fees

Available at the door or online:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/blood-tickets-94913965225

TORONTO

July 20 - 26, 2020

Alumnae Theatre

70 Berkeley Street

Show times and ticket information to be announced in Spring 2020.





