BEALTAINE THEATRE FESTIVAL Begins In April 2025

Get ready for a celebration of Irish arts and culture at the brand-new Bealtaine (pronounced Byal-tin-uh) Theatre Festival, a fresh addition to Toronto's vibrant cultural scene.

This annual showcase brings Ireland's brightest artistic voices to the city, offering a unique opportunity to experience the very best of contemporary Irish theatre, music, dance, and storytelling. Presented by the Canada Ireland Foundation, the festival shines a spotlight on a dynamic mix of performances and artistry, fostering a powerful cultural exchange between Ireland and Canada. Whether you're a fan of bold theatre, captivating music, or powerful storytelling, Bealtaine is the place where creativity and imagination come alive, marking a new chapter in the city's cultural landscape.

Running from April 25th to May 25th, 2025, the festival will unfold in venues across Toronto, featuring a thrilling and diverse lineup of performances that celebrate culture, creativity, and the magic of storytelling. Audiences can expect to be immersed in a world of dynamic performances that blend traditional and modern artistic expressions from Ireland's most exciting voices.

Festival Lineup:

1. The King of All Birds

April 25th – 27th, 8:00 PM

Ontario Heritage Center

This fresh performance takes audiences on a quirky and playful journey into humanity's shared fascination with the sky. The King of All Birds uses song, vocoder (an audio processing tool that transforms sound to create robotic, ethereal effects), film collage, and music to explore our dreams of flight, the stories we've created to soar, and the ways we continue to climb higher. A celebration of ambition, flight, and the dreams we chase, this innovative performance will leave audiences in awe, offering a truly one-of-a-kind experience unlike anything else.



2. Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar

May 2nd – 3rd, 8:00 PM

Theatre Passe Muraille

After sold-out runs at the Dublin Fringe Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and a successful run with the Irish National Theatre, Tom Moran brings his critically acclaimed solo show to North America. In a hilarious yet deeply personal performance, Tom explores themes of masculinity, childhood, and the secrets that shape us. With humour, heart, and plenty of laughter, this deeply relatable journey leaves audiences both emotional and empowered. Named one of Ireland's Rising Stars by Hot Press Magazine, Tom Moran is a rising voice in theatre and comedy.



3. Story of a Day – Scéal Lae

May 17th – 18th, 12:30 PM & 3:30 PM

Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse

This magical, music-filled journey explores how the ordinary transforms into the extraordinary through one child's day. A playful, poetic celebration of the little moments in life, Story of a Day invites young audiences to explore the world with new eyes. Featuring original music by Tom Lane and vibrant illustrations by Mary Murphy, this performance is perfect for children aged four and up (and their families).



4. The Libravian

May 24th – 25th, 12:30 PM & 3:30 PM

Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse

Meet Lynn, the lovable librarian, or “libravian” as she likes to call herself. In this whimsical adventure, audiences journey through literature, exploring stories about bravery. Through playful costumes, intricate sound design, and physical theatre, The Libravian is a joyous celebration of books, courage, and the magic of imagination. Designed for young audiences aged 8-11, this enchanting performance is perfect for families.

About Bealtaine Theatre Festival

The Bealtaine Theatre Festival is an annual celebration of Irish arts and culture presented by the Canada Ireland Foundation. The festival highlights the best of Irish theatre, bringing diverse and exciting performances to Toronto that showcase the vibrancy of Irish storytelling. With a blend of music, theatre, and dance, Bealtaine offers something for everyone, from theatre lovers to families seeking enchanting stories.

Looking ahead, next year's festival will be held at The Corleck, the new cultural centre located by the Waterfront. This dynamic venue will provide an exciting new home for Bealtaine, further amplifying its mission to foster cultural exchange between Ireland and Canada. The Corleck promises to be an inspiring space for artists and audiences alike, offering a state-of-the-art setting for festival celebrations.

Tickets for all performances are available through the Canada Ireland Foundation website and partner venues. For more information on the festival lineup, tickets, and venue details, visit the official website at www.canadairelandfoundation.com.

