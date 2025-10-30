A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Take Its Final Bow At The Royal George Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shaw Festival will open its annual production of A Christmas Carol on November 1, marking the start of the final holiday season at the Royal George Theatre. The production, a long-standing Niagara-on-the-Lake tradition, will run through December 21.

In a fitting farewell, Artistic Director Tim Carroll will once again direct the beloved adaptation, offering audiences a final opportunity to experience the production that has become a centerpiece of the Shaw’s holiday programming. The show will feature the same warmth, music, and spirit that have made it a family favorite for nearly a decade.

The timeless story follows Ebenezer Scrooge (Sanjay Talwar), a miserly businessman visited on Christmas Eve by the ghost of his late partner, who warns him to change his ways or face eternal regret. Over the course of the night, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Gabriella Sundar Singh), Present (Kristopher Bowman), and Future, each revealing visions that inspire his ultimate redemption and renewed embrace of generosity and goodwill.

The cast also features Allison Edwards-Crewe, Marlene Ginader, Patty Jamieson, Gryphyn Karimloo, Katie Ryerson, Travis Seetoo, Graeme Somerville, Jacqueline Thair, and Jay Turvey.

The 2025 production’s creative team includes set and Costume Designer Christine Lohre, lighting designer Kevin Lamotte, music direction by Rachel O’Brien, and movement and puppetry by Alexis Milligan. Stage management is led by Leigh McClymont, with Sang-Sang Lee as assistant stage manager and Jamie Anderson as apprentice stage manager. A Christmas Carol was originally adapted and directed by Tim Carroll, with original music and direction by Paul Sportelli.

Performances will run from November 1 to December 21 at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street), with press performances beginning November 8. The production is recommended for audiences aged six and older, with a running time of approximately one hour and forty minutes, including one intermission. Following each performance, audiences will have an opportunity to take photos with the cast.

In the spirit of the season, the Shaw Festival will collect non-perishable food items for Newark Neighbours during all performances of A Christmas Carol and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Cash donations will also be accepted at matinees and evening shows on November 29, December 6, and December 13 to support the organization’s community efforts.

A Christmas Carol is sponsored by the Shaw Guild.

About the Shaw Festival

Inspired by the spirit of Bernard Shaw, the Shaw Festival presents a season of productions that spark curiosity and connection through live theatre. Located in Niagara-on-the-Lake, the Festival brings together artists and audiences to share stories that explore the human experience and the beauty of the region.

For more information, visit shawfest.com.