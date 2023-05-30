9th Dream Serenade Comes to Massey Hall in October

Massey Hall presents the 9th Dream Serenade on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Massey Hall. The annual benefit concert is a celebration of Toronto’s community of children with exceptionalities and their caregivers, created by Toronto musician Hayden Desser and his wife Christie Greyerbiehl.

Tickets on sale this Friday, June 2 @ 10am ET. As usual, this year’s line up of performers will be announced closer to the show.

Dream Serenade began in 2014 as a way for musician Hayden Desser and his wife Christie Greyerbiehl to provide a new playground for Beverley Street School, where their daughter attends, but has since grown to raise awareness and funds for respite and summer camp bursaries for families across the Greater Toronto Area. The show is always an unforgettable evening featuring sets by acclaimed artists, special collaborations, short films, a silent auction and exciting surprise guests. Past performers include Gord Downie, Feist, City and Colour, members of The National, Gowan, Barenaked Ladies, Billy Talent, Sam Roberts, Bahamas, July Talk, Tanya Tagac, Shad and Aysanabee.

After a year off from the live event in 2021 due to COVID-19, Dream Serenade returned to Massey Hall last year. Community support and funds raised from the event allowed the subsequent return of the Dream Serenade Summer Bursary, an initiative intended to provide financial support for Toronto students with exceptionalities and their families to access summer programs or enhance their summer experience. This year’s renewed program is currently providing support to 200 families across the GTA for the coming summer.

For more info on Dream Serenade’s year-round efforts, visit dreamserenade.ca.

