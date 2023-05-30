9th Dream Serenade Comes to Massey Hall in October

Tickets on sale this Friday, June 2 @ 10am ET.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Pa Photo 2 Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Patterson Theatre
Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre Photo 3 Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre
CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival Photo 4 CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival

CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival

Massey Hall presents the 9th Dream Serenade on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Massey Hall. The annual benefit concert is a celebration of Toronto’s community of children with exceptionalities and their caregivers, created by Toronto musician Hayden Desser and his wife Christie Greyerbiehl.

Tickets on sale this Friday, June 2 @ 10am ET. As usual, this year’s line up of performers will be announced closer to the show.

Dream Serenade began in 2014 as a way for musician Hayden Desser and his wife Christie Greyerbiehl to provide a new playground for Beverley Street School, where their daughter attends, but has since grown to raise awareness and funds for respite and summer camp bursaries for families across the Greater Toronto Area. The show is always an unforgettable evening featuring sets by acclaimed artists, special collaborations, short films, a silent auction and exciting surprise guests. Past performers include Gord Downie, Feist, City and Colour, members of The National, Gowan, Barenaked Ladies, Billy Talent, Sam Roberts, Bahamas, July Talk, Tanya Tagac, Shad and Aysanabee.

After a year off from the live event in 2021 due to COVID-19, Dream Serenade returned to Massey Hall last year. Community support and funds raised from the event allowed the subsequent return of the Dream Serenade Summer Bursary, an initiative intended to provide financial support for Toronto students with exceptionalities and their families to access summer programs or enhance their summer experience. This year’s renewed program is currently providing support to 200 families across the GTA for the coming summer.

For more info on Dream Serenade’s year-round efforts, visit dreamserenade.ca.

Tax-deductible donations to Dream Serenade can be made online here.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those ‘you just had to be there’ moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more ‘best nights of your life’. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

Interview: Director Kimberley Rampersad talks KING LEAR at the Stratford Festival Photo
Interview: Director Kimberley Rampersad talks KING LEAR at the Stratford Festival

Opening Night of the 2023 season of the Stratford Festival is almost upon us, and for the first time in nine years, the Festival is staging a production of KING LEAR. A few weeks ago, BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to chat with the production’s director, Kimberley Rampersad about her vision for this production, what it means to be doing this show now, the complexity of the piece, the stellar company she is working with, and why Lear is a favourite of many a Shakespeare fan.

Diamond Heart Productions to Present Immersive THE WILL OF A WOMAN at Toronto Fringe Photo
Diamond Heart Productions to Present Immersive THE WILL OF A WOMAN at Toronto Fringe

Diamond Heart Productions, led by BIPOC Artistic Director Shan Fernando, will present The Will Of A Woman as part of the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival at the Spadina Museum (285 Spadina Road). Performances are July 5-16, 2023.

FINNEGANS WAKE Theater-Film Project Launches Bloomsday Festival June 16 Photo
FINNEGANS WAKE Theater-Film Project Launches Bloomsday Festival June 16

One Little Goat, the acclaimed Toronto-based theatre company, is tackling its most ambitious project to date… a sprawling 17-episode reading of one of the most mesmerizingly elusive novels of the 20th century, James Joyce’s “Finnegans Wake.” The filmed readings of the book star Irish-Canadian actor Richard Harte, who reads each chapter in front of audiences of varying sizes, in unique locations in multiple cities. 

The Stratford Festival Celebrates Pride This June Photo
The Stratford Festival Celebrates Pride This June

2SLGBTQ+ stories take centre stage at the Stratford Festival for Pride Month and throughout the 2023 season. The month begins with the world première of Casey and Diana by Nick Green and directed by Andrew Kushnir, as well as the openings of Rent, directed by Thom Allison, and Richard II, adapted by Brad Fraser, and conceived and directed by Jillian Keiley.


More Hot Stories For You

Diamond Heart Productions to Present Immersive THE WILL OF A WOMAN at Toronto FringeDiamond Heart Productions to Present Immersive THE WILL OF A WOMAN at Toronto Fringe
FINNEGANS WAKE Theater-Film Project Launches Bloomsday Festival June 16FINNEGANS WAKE Theater-Film Project Launches Bloomsday Festival June 16
The Stratford Festival Celebrates Pride This JuneThe Stratford Festival Celebrates Pride This June
Anesti Danelis Brings ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre's 2023 Queer Pride FestivalAnesti Danelis Brings ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre's 2023 Queer Pride Festival

Videos

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard of Oz: The Panto
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sh-Boom: Life Could Be A Dream
Drayton Festival Theatre (8/16-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Inge(new) - In search of a Musical
Red Sandcastle Theatre (5/25-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New Canadian Curling Club
Drayton Festival Theatre (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Without Whom
Studio Space @ Alumnae Theatre (5/25-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (5/17-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Mel
Wychwood Theatre (6/03-6/04)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fireside Munsch: Classics
Wychwood Theatre (7/28-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City Presents: 50 Years of Funny
Theatre ’73 (5/04-7/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BenTastic! Family Magic Show
Wychwood Theatre (6/03-6/04)VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You