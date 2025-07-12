37th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival Announces 2025 Award Recipients

The festival takes place taking place July 2 - 13, 2025.
Toronto Fringe has announced the award recipients for the 37th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place July 2 - 13, 2025. In a ceremony on July 11 in the Kevin & Roger Garland Cabaret at Soulpepper Theatre in Toronto, hosted by Toronto Fringe Co-Leads Rachel Kennedy and Laura Paduch, 19 awards were presented to a dynamic range of artists. Milk Milk Lemonade; Iris (says goodbye); and My Pet Lizard, Liz: The Shakespearean Existential Crisis That Led to His Ultimate Demise took home two awards each.
Recipients of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 13. Tickets for Patrons’ Picks winners go on sale at 8pm on Friday, July 11 at www.fringetoronto.com.
Toronto Fringe is also thrilled to have two Best of Fringe series’ in 2025, including TO Live Best of Fringe from July 18-20 at the Meridian Arts Centre in North York, followed by North(519) Best of Fringe by Theatre Orangeville from August 8-10 as part of their Summer Arts Fest.
The 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival Award Recipients are:
Volunteers’ Choice Award (It's A Tie!)
ALPHA by Naparima College Drama Club
The Ensemble by Perchance Productions
The Second City Award for Best Comedy
Milk Milk Lemonade by Mallowmarsh
Canadian Green Alliance's Greenest in Fringe Award
My Pet Lizard, Liz: The Shakespearean Existential Crisis that Led to His Ultimate Demise by The Lost Scribe Collective
What The Festival! Strange Maker Award
Milk Milk Lemonade by Mallowmarsh
Spirit of the Fringe Award
Lucian, Plato and the Secrets of the Pussy by bound productions
TO Live Best of Fringe
David Lynch’s Seinfeld by Goop2 Productions
Iris (says goodbye) by Mixtape Projects
My Pet Lizard, Liz: The Shakespearean Existential Crisis That Led to His Ultimate Demise by The Lost Scribe Collective
Playground by Catchy Tune
Things My Dad Kept by Mom & Pop Productions
North(519) Best of Fringe presented by Theatre Orangeville
Apothecary by Pitchin'in Productions
The Iron Mask by Breakaway Entertainment
Me and You and the Highland Coo by Happy as a Clam Productions
PATRONS’ PICKS
Soulpepper’s Michael Young Theatre
Iris (says goodbye) by Mixtape Projects
Soulpepper’s Tank House Theatre
Lulu by The Walking Griot
Soulpepper’s RBC Studio
Galen's Grocer by Galen's Grocer
Soulpepper’s TD Studio
A Sexy Pigeon Show by The Lighter Touch Art Collective
KidsFest at Soulpepper’s Garland Cabaret
The Velveteen Rabbit by Rule of Three
Tarragon Extraspace
Bob Marley: How Reggae Changed the World by Duane Forrest
Tarragon Solo Room
Hoody by Hoody Ink
Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse
Sweet & Sultry Burlesque by S&S Productions
Alliance for Canadian Musicals - Theatre Passe Muraille
People Suck: a musical airing of grievances by Acoustic Helicopter Productions
Native Earth's Aki Studio
Adam Bailey: My Three Deaths by Still Your Friend
Alumnae Theatre
Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl by Rebecca Perry Productions
VideoCabaret - Deanne Taylor Theatre
Jimmy Hogg: The Potato King by Jimmy Hogg
Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the annual Toronto Fringe Festival each July. Toronto Fringe offers various year-round programs that benefit youth, emerging artists, BIPOC artists, artists with disabilities, and the performing arts community at large. Embedded in Fringe’s operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support.
