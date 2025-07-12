37th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival Announces 2025 Award Recipients

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toronto Fringe has announced the award recipients for the 37th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place July 2 - 13, 2025. In a ceremony on July 11 in the Kevin & Roger Garland Cabaret at Soulpepper Theatre in Toronto, hosted by Toronto Fringe Co-Leads Rachel Kennedy and Laura Paduch, 19 awards were presented to a dynamic range of artists. Milk Milk Lemonade; Iris (says goodbye); and My Pet Lizard, Liz: The Shakespearean Existential Crisis That Led to His Ultimate Demise took home two awards each.



Recipients of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 13. Tickets for Patrons’ Picks winners go on sale at 8pm on Friday, July 11 at www.fringetoronto.com.

Toronto Fringe is also thrilled to have two Best of Fringe series’ in 2025, including TO Live Best of Fringe from July 18-20 at the Meridian Arts Centre in North York, followed by North(519) Best of Fringe by Theatre Orangeville from August 8-10 as part of their Summer Arts Fest.



The 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival Award Recipients are:

Volunteers’ Choice Award (It's A Tie!)

ALPHA by Naparima College Drama Club

The Ensemble by Perchance Productions



The Second City Award for Best Comedy

Milk Milk Lemonade by Mallowmarsh

Canadian Green Alliance's Greenest in Fringe Award

My Pet Lizard, Liz: The Shakespearean Existential Crisis that Led to His Ultimate Demise by The Lost Scribe Collective



What The Festival! Strange Maker Award

Milk Milk Lemonade by Mallowmarsh



Spirit of the Fringe Award

Lucian, Plato and the Secrets of the Pussy by bound productions



TO Live Best of Fringe

David Lynch’s Seinfeld by Goop2 Productions

Iris (says goodbye) by Mixtape Projects

My Pet Lizard, Liz: The Shakespearean Existential Crisis That Led to His Ultimate Demise by The Lost Scribe Collective

Playground by Catchy Tune

Things My Dad Kept by Mom & Pop Productions



North(519) Best of Fringe presented by Theatre Orangeville

Apothecary by Pitchin'in Productions

The Iron Mask by Breakaway Entertainment

Me and You and the Highland Coo by Happy as a Clam Productions



PATRONS’ PICKS

Soulpepper’s Michael Young Theatre

Iris (says goodbye) by Mixtape Projects

Soulpepper’s Tank House Theatre

Lulu by The Walking Griot

Soulpepper’s RBC Studio

Galen's Grocer by Galen's Grocer

Soulpepper’s TD Studio

A Sexy Pigeon Show by The Lighter Touch Art Collective

KidsFest at Soulpepper’s Garland Cabaret

The Velveteen Rabbit by Rule of Three

Tarragon Extraspace

Bob Marley: How Reggae Changed the World by Duane Forrest

Tarragon Solo Room

Hoody by Hoody Ink

Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse

Sweet & Sultry Burlesque by S&S Productions

Alliance for Canadian Musicals - Theatre Passe Muraille

People Suck: a musical airing of grievances by Acoustic Helicopter Productions

Native Earth's Aki Studio

Adam Bailey: My Three Deaths by Still Your Friend

Alumnae Theatre

Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl by Rebecca Perry Productions

VideoCabaret - Deanne Taylor Theatre

Jimmy Hogg: The Potato King by Jimmy Hogg

Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the annual Toronto Fringe Festival each July. Toronto Fringe offers various year-round programs that benefit youth, emerging artists, BIPOC artists, artists with disabilities, and the performing arts community at large. Embedded in Fringe’s operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support.