37th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival Announces 2025 Award Recipients

The festival takes place taking place July 2 - 13, 2025.

By: Jul. 12, 2025
37th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival Announces 2025 Award Recipients Image
Toronto Fringe has announced the award recipients for the 37th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place July 2 - 13, 2025. In a ceremony on July 11 in the Kevin & Roger Garland Cabaret at Soulpepper Theatre in Toronto, hosted by Toronto Fringe Co-Leads Rachel Kennedy and Laura Paduch, 19 awards were presented to a dynamic range of artists. Milk Milk Lemonade; Iris (says goodbye); and My Pet Lizard, Liz: The Shakespearean Existential Crisis That Led to His Ultimate Demise took home two awards each. 
 
Recipients of the Patrons' Pick Awards receive an additional performance slot on Sunday, July 13. Tickets for Patrons’ Picks winners go on sale at 8pm on Friday, July 11 at www.fringetoronto.com. 

Toronto Fringe is also thrilled to have two Best of Fringe series’ in 2025, including TO Live Best of Fringe from July 18-20 at the Meridian Arts Centre in North York, followed by North(519) Best of Fringe by Theatre Orangeville from August 8-10 as part of their Summer Arts Fest.  
 

The 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival Award Recipients are: 

Volunteers’ Choice Award (It's A Tie!)
ALPHA by Naparima College Drama Club  
The Ensemble by Perchance Productions 
 

The Second City Award for Best Comedy 
Milk Milk Lemonade by Mallowmarsh 

Canadian Green Alliance's Greenest in Fringe Award 
My Pet Lizard, Liz: The Shakespearean Existential Crisis that Led to His Ultimate Demise by The Lost Scribe Collective 
 

What The Festival! Strange Maker Award 
Milk Milk Lemonade by Mallowmarsh 
 

Spirit of the Fringe Award 
Lucian, Plato and the Secrets of the Pussy by bound productions 
 

TO Live Best of Fringe 

David Lynch’s Seinfeld by Goop2 Productions 
Iris (says goodbye) by Mixtape Projects 
My Pet Lizard, Liz: The Shakespearean Existential Crisis That Led to His Ultimate Demise by The Lost Scribe Collective 
Playground by Catchy Tune 
Things My Dad Kept by Mom & Pop Productions 
 
North(519) Best of Fringe presented by Theatre Orangeville 

Apothecary by Pitchin'in Productions 
The Iron Mask by Breakaway Entertainment 
Me and You and the Highland Coo by Happy as a Clam Productions 
 
PATRONS’ PICKS 

Soulpepper’s Michael Young Theatre  
Iris (says goodbye) by Mixtape Projects 

Soulpepper’s Tank House Theatre 
Lulu by The Walking Griot  

Soulpepper’s RBC Studio 
Galen's Grocer by Galen's Grocer  

Soulpepper’s TD Studio 
A Sexy Pigeon Show by The Lighter Touch Art Collective  

KidsFest at Soulpepper’s Garland Cabaret 
The Velveteen Rabbit by Rule of Three 

Tarragon Extraspace 
Bob Marley: How Reggae Changed the World by Duane Forrest 

Tarragon Solo Room 
Hoody by Hoody Ink  

Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse 
Sweet & Sultry Burlesque by S&S Productions 

Alliance for Canadian Musicals - Theatre Passe Muraille  
People Suck: a musical airing of grievances by Acoustic Helicopter Productions 

Native Earth's Aki Studio 
Adam Bailey: My Three Deaths by Still Your Friend 

Alumnae Theatre  
Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl by Rebecca Perry Productions 

VideoCabaret - Deanne Taylor Theatre  
Jimmy Hogg: The Potato King by Jimmy Hogg 

Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the annual Toronto Fringe Festival each July. Toronto Fringe offers various year-round programs that benefit youth, emerging artists, BIPOC artists, artists with disabilities, and the performing arts community at large. Embedded in Fringe’s operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support. 


