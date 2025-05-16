2025-2026 CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE SEASON Returns To Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Classic Albums Live returns to Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall. Featuring all the Classic Albums Live fan favourites from Eagles, Madonna, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Supertramp, Guns N' Roses and Van Halen. For full details visit the series page here, or scroll below.

The 2025-2026 Classic Albums Live series is presented by Muskoka Spirits and brings iconic rock masterpieces to life with world-class musicians from across the country. Relive the unforgettable sounds of Pink Floyd, The Beatles, and more — in their entirety. Music fans can experience the magic of these legendary albums performed note for note, cut for cut!

The Classic Albums Live series can be bundled with the purchase of 2 or more shows:

1. 2-show package: 15% off*

2. 3-show package: 20% off*

3. 4 or more show package: 25% off*

*Discount applies to equal ticket quantities across all events. Only one discount per order. If you are booking various ticketing packages with multiple discounts, please call our Box Office at 416-872-4255.

Additionally, those who purchase tickets to 4 or more shows this season will be entered in a draw to win a Classic Albums Live Prize Pack, with a little help from our friends at Sonic Boom. The prize pack includes every record from the upcoming season, as well as some additional goodies from Sonic Boom. The deadline for entry is Monday, June 30 at 3pm.

Massey Hall has announced the return of Late Nights with Classic Albums Live, presented by Muskoka Spirits. A bonus free concert series for music fans to enjoy immediately following all Massey Hall 2025-2026 Classic Albums Live events in the Muskoka Spirits Basement Bar - just below the legendary Allan Slaight Stage.

*Muskoka Spirits Presents Late Nights with Classic Albums Live (CAL) shows only taking place at Massey Hall shows. Does not apply to the Roy Thomson Hall presentations.

Classic Albums Live full 2025-2026 season:

LEARN MORE ABOUT CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE:

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage - note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians

In April 2023, Craig was featured in a cover story of The Financial Post, documenting the success of his travelling live music empire and how he has helped employ so many musicians and crew and become one of the most successful tours through Canada and beyond.

With 200+ shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has seen massive success in performing arts centres and theatres. Fans in Texas, Florida, California, New York and central and east coast Canada have all continued to support the series and make it a sustaining, successful show.

