$$$ (MONEY, MONEY, MONEY) Comes to the Toronto Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a successful run at the 2024 New York Comedy Festival, award-winning clown duo Rachel Resnik and Shanice Stanislaus are bringing their absurd, sharp-edged comedy show “$$$ (Money, Money, Money)” to the Toronto Fringe Festival 2025.

$$$ (Money, Money, Money) is a fast-paced, unpredictable clown comedy packed with song, dance, and laugh-out-loud fundraising stunts. Shanice and Rachel, two desperate artists, attempt to raise $200 million for their upcoming, (totally real and confirmed) Netflix special. With sharp social commentary masked in pure ridiculous shenanigans, the show explores the high-stakes hustle of being an artist in this economy and, asks audiences while they're laughing their asses off to consider the cost and worth of making work for their consumption when everything is so damn expensive.

Shanice Stanislaus is a multi-award-winning Singaporean clown and actor (Pick of the Fringe – Vancouver, Patron's Pick – Toronto, Jester's Cap – Calgary) for her comedy show Mail Ordered, which was recognized for its wit and bold cultural commentary. She has trained under Philippe Gaulier (France) and Spymonkey (UK).

Rachel Resnik is a clown, comedian, and director known for her fearless, irreverent style and award-winning direction. She most recently directed the six-time fringe award-winning show A Drag is Born by Edu Díaz. She has performed and directed at major festivals across North America, Australia, and Europe. Rachel is a resident artist and teacher at Clown Gym in NYC.

Comments