The Group Rep To Present DRAT! THE CAT! 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Group Rep will present the West Coast Premiere of the musical, Drat! The Cat! featuring a book and lyrics by Ira Levin (Rosemary's Baby, The Boys from Brazil, The Stepford Wives, Deathtrap), and music by Milton Schafer.

Drat! The Cat! had the misfortune to open during a newspaper strike and to go up against three blockbuster hits - Hello, Dolly!, Funny Girl, and Fiddler on the Roof.

Although it played only eight performances on Broadway, the people who saw it still talk about how great and clever it was. It did produce one hit song for Barbra Streisand, “He Touched Me.” She also recorded one other song from the show, “I Like Him.'

In 1997, Bruce Kimmel produced a studio cast recording of the entire score - starring Jason Graae, Susan Egan, Elaine Stritch, Judy Kaye, Gregory Jbara, Lee Wilkof, and Jonathan Freeman, to great acclaim. And now, Kimmel is directing this full production of the show, which opens on March 21st and plays six weeks. It's a chance to finally see this very funny and very tuneful show, a real old-fashioned musical comedy and a gem of a musical.

Musical Direction is by Gerald Sternbach, Choreography is by Cheryl Baxter. Featured in the cast is: Ben Anderson, April Audia, Christina Cone, Riley Croman, Sydney DeMaria, Lareen Faye, Amy Goldring, Lee Grober, Doug Haverty, Angie Lin, Hisato Masuyama, Savannah Mortenson, Mawell Oliver, Lloyd Pedersen, Alec Reusch, Rob Schaumann, Nicole Slatin, Melissa Strauss and Steven Young.

Set Design is by Audrey Szot, Lighting Design is by Robbie Myles, Costume Design is by Shon Le Blanc, Sound Design is by John Harvey, Wig/Hair/Makeup Design by Krys Fehervari, Properties Design is by Terrie Collins-Grant. Stage Manager is Maxwell Petrie. Drat! The Cat! Is produced for the Group Rep by Koushik.

The musical runs from March 21 — April 27, 2025, plays Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. General Admission is $44, Seniors/Students (with ID) are $38.00. Reservations can be made by phone at 818-763-5990 or online at: www.theGROUPrep.com (and tickets can be purchased online as well). The Group Rep is located at 10900 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood CA 91601. There is a small parking lot (free) and lots of free street parking.

It's the late 1890's in New York. A clever, stealth cat burglar is lifting diamonds from society's wealthiest patrons. The most-respected sleuth is engaged, but suddenly dies. The police turn to his good-hearted yet inept-but-earnest son, Bob. His bumbling attempts to follow in his Dad's foot-steps do lead him to the “Cat” but he falls head over heels with … her. So he tries to reform her while she thwarts him at every turn. Will goodness and love triumph? Can they return the diamonds and be forgiven?

Drat! The Cat! Opened on Broadway in 1965 starring Elliott Gould and Lesley Ann Warren. During the recording of the Studio Cast Recording (30 years later), Ira Levin and Bruce Kimmel became great friends and Ira loved Bruce's interpretation of the show and made him promise to — one day — direct a production of Drat! This Group Rep production is the fulfillment of that promise to Ira.

The endorsement: Stephen Sondheim wrote a fan letter to Ira in 1998 stating: “Over the weekend, I listened to the new recording of Drat! The Cat! and was reminded all over again at how expert and charming your lyrics are. I salute you.” — Steve

Rarely performed, this West Coast Premiere is the first full production in decades. It is, indeed, buried treasure from the legacy of Ira Levin and deserves to be seen and heard. Featuring a 5-piece band, Drat! The Cat! Is part of Group Rep's 52nd season.

Comments