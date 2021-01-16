TOArts Presents HIGHWAY STARR: A DRIVE-IN CONCERT

TOArts has announced Highway Starr: A Drive-in Concert. The concert takes place on February 6, 2021, at 7pm at The Lakes. Tickets are $60.00 per car.

Highway Starr plays today's hottest country hits with a splash of yesterday's favorites! Not just another "saloon band" Highway Starr has raised the standard with incredible music, attitude and showmanship. Their vast set list includes Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Zac Brown, Keith Urban and many more.

Things to know before you go:

LOCATION: The Lakes at Thousand Oaks, 2200 Thousand Oaks Blvd., T.O. 91362

TICKETS: Each ticket is valid for one car. The number of passengers must not exceed the number of safety belts in your vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance as tickets will not be available for purchase at the event.

PARKING: Begins at 6:00pm. Please stay in the space you are designated throughout the event and remain in your car. All high profile and oversized vehicles will be parked off to the side as to not obstruct the view of other patrons. Please note that some parking spaces may have partially-obstructed views.

RESTROOMS: No more than two guests per vehicle may leave to use the restroom at the same time. Masks and 6-ft social distancing will be required upon exiting your vehicle.

AUDIO/VIEWING: Concert audio will be available through a radio channel. Please remain in your vehicle throughout the performance.

FOOD: Food and drinks are permitted (no alcohol.) Consider ordering food to pick up from California Pizza Kitchen or P.F. Chang's before the show starts!

PROHIBITED ITEMS & ACTIVITIES: Advertising, selling or promoting any third-party product, disorderly conduct, fireworks, generators, grills or cooking, laser pointers, littering, noisemakers, flags, tents, stand umbrellas, tarps, drones or weapons of any type.

Learn more at https://bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=791.