THE BOOK OF MORMON Breaks House Record In Thousand Oaks, CA

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has broken the house record in Thousand Oaks, CA, for the week ending July 14, 2019 at the Civic Arts Plaza grossing $1,077,784.30 for a standard 8-performance week.

The national tours of THE BOOK OF MORMON have broken 108 house records in 61 venues across North America. At Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre, THE BOOK OF MORMON has broken the house record 50 times.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.





Related Articles Shows View More Thousand Oaks Stories

More Hot Stories For You