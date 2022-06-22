Standup Comic Jen Fulwiler Comes To Thousand Oaks

Standup comic, bestselling author and mom of six, Jen Fulwiler will bring her comedy show to the intimate Scherr Forum on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 pm.

Fulwiler was the host of the daily talk radio show The Jen Fulwiler Show on the national SiriusXM network, and when she launched her own podcast, This Is Jen, it debuted in the iTunes Comedy Top 10. She has been featured on the Today Show and CNN, and her viral social media sketches have racked up millions of views. Her standup comedy special, The Naughty Corner, is out now on Amazon.

Her first book, Something Other than God, a memoir about converting to Catholicism from lifelong atheism, was a finalist in the Goodreads Reader Choice Awards, ranked alongside books by Hillary Clinton and Rob Lowe. Her book One Beautiful Dream was a Wall Street Journal bestseller, hit the Amazon Top 25, and was a #1 bestseller at Barnes and Noble. Her newest title, Your Blue Flame, was featured on the Today Show.

For years Fulwiler has been a sought-after speaker for Catholic conferences and events. Additionally, she also spent five years as a radio host for the Sirius XM Catholic Channel, and she found that her listeners enjoyed her presentations and radio show more when she used humor. Fulwiler started dabbling in standup in 2018, doing open mic gigs at clubs in and around Austin, Texas, where she lives. In 2020 she started successfully pursuing comedy full time with funny takes on motherhood and modern life.

For more information call 805-449-2787