Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Holds Auditions For MAMMA MIA!

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will be holding auditions for their upcoming musical MAMMA MIA! on Thursday, July 11th from 8-10:30 pm at Madilyn Clark Studios, 10852 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601 and on Monday, July 15th from 7-10 pm at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley CA 93065. Invited Callbacks will be held Tuesday July 16th from 8-11 pm at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. Performance dates for MAMMA MIA! are September 14 - October 20, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Additional performances will be Thursday, October 17th at 8 pm and Saturday matinees at 2 pm on October 12 & 19, 2019.

The worldwide hit that's so far spawned two movies and a Cher album, MAMMA MIA! tells the story of a mother, a daughter, three possible dads and one unforgettable trip down the aisle. Young bride-to-be Sophie wants nothing more than to have her father at her wedding. But there's a small problem: She has no idea which of mom's three former boyfriends might be the guy. So Sophie invites them all to the festivities at her mother's Greek isle taverna, and mayhem ensues. The show's tale of enduring love and friendship features all the beloved hit songs by ABBA, including "Dancing Queen," "S.O.S.," "The Winner Takes It All," "Take a Chance on Me" and, of course, the title tune. Experience all the fun and excitement of MAMMA MIA! at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. Tickets are $28 Adults, $24 Seniors & Students, and $20 Children 12 & Under.

MAMMA MIA! will be Produced and Directed by Fred Helsel with Keenon Hooks as Choreographer and Mazie Rudolph serving as Musical Director. Seth Kamenow is Production Designer, Ken Patton in Costume Designer and Kimberly Kiley is Stage Manager.

All roles are open. Please prepare 32 bars or 1 verse of an uptempo selection from a contemporary Broadway rock musical or an ABBA song. An accompanist will be provided. Please bring sheet music in the appropriate key. Please bring a headshot and resume. Also be preparted to list all rehearsal conflicts on your auditions sheet.

Roles Available include:

DONNA SHERIDAN - F, 40 to 50. Vocal: A5-E3/ Mezzo-Soprano, Alto. Sophie's mother. Beautiful and Free-spirited. Former lead singer of "Donna and the Dynamos". Owner of the hotel Villa Donna on the island. Principal role.

SOPHIE SHERIDAN - F, 20 to 25. Vocal: E5-F#3/ Soprano, Mezzo-Soprano. Born and raised on the island. A very special young woman who is determined to find the romance and happiness she feels eluded her mother. Has an adventurous spirit even though she pursues a conventional marriage. Must be able to move extremely well. Principal role.

SKY - M, 20 to 30. Vocal: D5- Eb3/ Tenor, Baritone. Sophie's fiancé. Athletic, attractive - was a successful businessman. Left to help Donna with her taverna and marry Sophie. Supporting principal role.

TANYA - F, 40 to 50. Vocal: E5- E3/ Mezzo-Soprano, Alto. A former singer in the "Dynamos." Rich, sophisticated, acerbic, funny, and witty. Actress who sings. Must be able to move extremely well. Supporting principal role.

ROSIE - F, 40 to 50. Vocal: D5- E3/Alto. Also a former singer in the "Dynamos" who now writes for and runs a feminist press. She's confident, strong, and funny on the outside but shy underneath. Kooky and fun, good comic actress, a bit of a clown. Actress who sings. Must be able to move extremely well. Supporting principal role.

SAM CARMICHAEL - M, 40 to 50. Vocal: Ab4-D3/Baritone. May be Sophie's father. Left Donna 20 years ago because he was engaged to another woman. Charming, successful architect. Actor who sings. Should be able to move well. Supporting principal role.

HARRY BRIGHT - M, 40 to 50. Vocal: F#4-C#3/ High Baritone, Tenor. May be Sophie's father. British financier, wealthy, buttoned-up, and conservative but trying to reconnect with his freer, youthful self. Must do a very convincing English accent. Also an actor who sings. Should be able to move well. Supporting principal role.

BILL AUSTIN - M, 40 to 50. Vocal: F#4-Bb2/Baritone. May be Sophie's father. A travel writer with no possessions or strings. Good-natured, always ready for adventure. Funny, comedic actor. Should be able to move well. Supporting principal role.

LISA - F, 20 to 25. Vocal: Db5- G3/ Mezzo-Soprano. Sophie's friend who arrives to be a bridesmaid. Very energetic and kooky. Must be able to dance. Featured ensemble role.

ALI - F, 20 to 25. Vocal: D5-G3/ Mezzo-Soprano. Sophie's friend. Impulsive and fun. Should contrast to Lisa and Sophie. Must be able to dance. Featured ensemble role.

PEPPER - M, 20 to 29. Vocal: F5-A4/ Baritone, Tenor. Barman at the taverna. Sky's friend. Helps run the hotel. Charming, loves women, always flirting. Must be able to dance. Acrobatic skills a plus. Featured ensemble role.

EDDIE - M, 20 to 29. Vocal: F5-A4/ Baritone, Tenor. Helps Sky with Water-Sports. Another friend of Sky and hotel worker. Laid-back, easygoing. Must be able to dance. Featured ensemble role.

FATHER ALEXANDRIOS - M, 30 to 60. Bass, Baritone, Tenor. The minister of Kalokairi who will be performing the wedding ceremony. Featured ensemble role.

ENSEMBLE: Males & Females, 16+; All Ensemble Actors must be exceptionally strong actors/singers who move well and are confident and adept at creating fully realized, strong, textured characters. The ensemble plays a wide variety of roles. We are seeking full range of male & female voices including excellent low-reaching Altos, experienced Mezzos and Sopranos, Basses, Baritones & Tenors

NOTE: Simi Valley Cutlural Arts Center is committed to inclusive and diverse casting and are open to all races and ethnicities. Age ranges listed are a guideline and may be adjusted to accommodate production needs.

Rehearsals for MAMMA MIA begin the week of July 29th. Performance dates for MAMMA MIA are September 14 - October 20, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Additional performances will be Thursday, October 17th at 8 pm and Saturday matinees at 2 pm on October 12 & 19, 2019. Please bring your calendars so that you can list potential rehearsal conflicts on your audition form. Performance conflicts will not be accepted.

AUDITIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENT BUT WALK INS WELCOMED. To make an appointment, contact producer at frhelsel@gmail.com or call (805) 583-7902.

WHAT: Auditions for MAMMA MIA! At the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

WHEN: Thursday, July 11 from 8-10:30 pm at Madilyn Clark Studios in North Hollywood

Monday, July 15 at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center in Simi Valley

INFO: To schedule an audition appointment, email frhelsel@gmail.com or call (805) 583-7900





Related Articles Shows View More Thousand Oaks Stories

More Hot Stories For You