Santa Paula Theater Center to Present THE HONEYSUCKLE POSSUMS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Naughty (and Nice) Honeysuckle Possums return to the Santa Paula Theater Center on Sunday, November 2, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. for a matinee show full of new music with cheeky lyrics and lively personalities.

The all-women string band will bring along their lively old-time tunes — and their playful alter egos, “The Naughty Possums.” Get ready for an afternoon of music, laughter, and a little mischief! Audiences can expect sweet harmonies, foot-stomping fiddle tunes, with a sassy PG-13 twist as the Naughty Possums bring cheeky, provocative songs guaranteed to have everyone laughing, singing along, and clapping in time.

The Honeysuckle Possums are a high-energy, all-women string band, playing old-time mountain music, originals, and bluegrass. They have been together since 2009 and have completed two albums. Their music has taken them all over California, and they continue to gain praise for their beautiful vocals, carefully crafted harmonies, and spirited style. Their performances at various festivals and concerts continue to elicit rave reviews.

The two lead singers are Susan Marie Reeves (guitar, strumstick, ukulele) and Charletta Erb (fiddle). Lisa Macker (stand up bass, mandolin) joins in on harmonies. Amber Mueller adds flavor and sass on multiple instruments (bass, fiddle, banjo). The Possums’ intention is "to create and share bliss through music."

Their collective joy onstage is delightful, and their performances are carried on a strong current of love and friendship. Possum audience members often comment on how that energy is positively contagious.