Rob Lowe Brings His One Man Show To Thousand Oaks

Inspired by the success of his two NY Times best-selling memoirs, Rob Lowe brings the live show to the Kavli Theatre on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8:00 pm.

From the Brat Pack to The West Wing to Parks and Rec and beyond, Stories I Only Tell My Friends: LIVE! is packed with witty fun and one of a kind insights spanning an iconic career. Broadway World raves "The humor is first class, with the jokes and funny anecdotes keeping the audiences in stitches for most of the night." In addition to Rob's storytelling, the show will include a Q&A and plenty of insider film clips and photos. "This isn't a regurgitation of the books, because that wouldn't be very much fun," Lowe says. "This is very much its own beast, but it does have some of the same feel of the books."

Lowe released his memoir, Stories I Only Tell my Friends in 2011. The book was an instant hit, spending consecutive weeks in the top four of The New York Times best sellers and making it onto GQ's "Best of 2011" booklist. Lowe's second book, Love Life was published in 2014 and also landed a spot on the NY Times Best-Seller list. "I decided to put what would be the third book into a show where I could go out directly to an audience and share and have an exchange with them directly," he says. "Frankly, I love meeting people, being out in front of them, hearing their comments. It's really fun," says Lowe

Lowe recently wrapped the third season of the CBS medical drama Code Black. He created and produced The Lowe Files, an acclaimed non-scripted adventure series for A&E in which he and his two sons searched out unsolved mysteries. Lowe is currently directing and starring in the remake of the four-time academy award nominated film, The Bad Seed.

Single tickets are priced at $85 - $45 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





