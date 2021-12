Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; Broadway Everyday Star Theater's LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Tampa:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alison Burns - SHOUT! - 2021 55%

Kasondra Rose - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 26%

Katrina Stevenson - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 20%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Fraga - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carrollwood Players Theatre 32%

Katrina Stevenson - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 25%

Beth Tepe-Robertson - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 18%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 34%

David M. Jenkins - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 21%

Gabe Flores - PAPER WALLS - Carrollwood Players 16%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jeron Dooling - ANNNNND... SCENE OF THE CRIME! - 2021 17%

Owen Robertson - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 14%

David Jenkins - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 10%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 35%

Kara Gold - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 22%

Deborah Bostock-Kelley - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 19%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 37%

Kara Gold - THE WENDY HOUSE - Lab Theater Project 24%

Zachary Hines - DOUBT - Jobsite 23%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jo Averill-Snell - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 32%

Owen Robertson - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 32%

Jo Averiill-Snell - HENRY V - Jobsite 17%

Best Musical

LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 37%

SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 27%

PAPER WALLS - Carrollwood Players 20%

Best Performer In A Musical

Zda 'Z' Sumbillo - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 38%

Tristan Horta - POP GOES AMERICA - Carrollwood Players Theatre 14%

Payton Bischoff - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 9%

Best Performer In A Play

Zach 'Hippie' Griswold - A LITTLE DITTY ABOUT JAQUES AND DIANE' - Carrollwood Players 15%

Zach Finley - THE WENDY HOUSE - Lab Theater 15%

Kaedin Cammerari - TEEN'S BEST FRIEND' - Carrollwood Players 9%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Peter Jackson - RAGTIME - Skycrest 26%

Troy Banks - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 19%

Declan Alexander - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 12%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Christopher Reinhardt - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 23%

Zachary Finley - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 18%

Roxanne Fay - DOUBT - Jobsite 10%

Best Play

THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 25%

SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite Theater 16%

AMERICAN SON - Stageworks 10%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CARROLLWOOD PLAYERS' ONE ACT FESTIVAL - Carrollwood Players 22%

THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 17%

SISTER ACT - Plant City Entertainment 14%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chelsie Smith and Emily Cockerill - POP GOES AMERICA - Carrollwood Players Theatre 33%

Beth Tepe-Robertson - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 20%

Scott Cooper - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage Theatre 15%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonah Robertson - THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project 31%

Jeremy Douglass - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 29%

Rachel Harrison - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage Theatre 18%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 70%

SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 30%

Best Streaming Musical

LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 69%

SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 31%

Best Streaming Play

A CONVERSATION WITH MYSELF - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Outcast Theatre 31%

DOUBT - Jobsite 26%

HAND TO GOD - Jobsite 14%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Katie Voorhees - GODSPELL - Eight O'Clock Theatre 25%

Joanne Donovan - PAPER WALLS - Carrollwood Players 19%

Jonathan Harrison - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Matthew McGee - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage 18%

Andresia Moseley - DOUBT - Jobsite 16%

Kara Sotakoun - ROMEO & JULIET IN AMERICA' - American Stage 14%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Shelly Amos - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 51%

Paula Spangler Klein - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star 18%

Jonathan Harrison - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Layla Kuck - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 25%

Suzy Bloc Duic - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre 18%

Andresia Moseley - DOUBT - Jobsite 11%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

AMERICAN STAGE IN THE PARK: 'FOOTLOOSE' - American Stage 40%

SHOCKHEADED PETER ENCORE - Jobsite Theater 29%

DAMES AT SEA - freeFall Theatre 19%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE - Jobsite 23%

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE - Jobsite 19%

ROMEO & JULIET - Jobsite 13%