Video: Preview the Straz Center's 'The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark'

Two of the most acclaimed creative forces in modern dance, producer Robert Lepage and choreographer Guillaume Côté, bring Shakespeare’s Hamlet to the dance stage.

This timeless tale of revenge, treachery and madness will be told through movement, music and set design. Shakespeare with no dialogue? Shakespeare with no words?! Don’t miss this innovative retelling of this classic — The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark.

