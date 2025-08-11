Tickets to GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY at Jobsite on Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jobsite, resident theater company of the Straz Center, is presenting the Florida premiere of literary legend Stephen King and rock ‘n' roll icon John Mellencamp's Southern gothic musical GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY Oct. 15 - Nov. 9. Single tickets to this production are on sale now and going fast!

A blues-inflected country score by Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp and a claustrophobic, refractured parable from the master of thriller Stephen King combine to create the spooky, cautionary tale of GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY.

A shadowy figure known only as The Troubadour (Jonathan Harrison) introduces the audience to an eerie cabin in the woods where a young couple (Kayla Witoshynsky and Cameron Kubly) come across its caretaker (Spencer Meyers). He reveals to them an almost Biblically violent story that took place in that very house, about a set of brothers (William Alejandro Barba and Dylan Hannesson) who are in love with the same woman (Noa Friedman) and the ensuing rivalry that sparks between them. The young couple hearing this tale realize that this cabin's past is certainly like their present. When the young man's brother shows up to stake a claim for the woman he loves, will they repeat the sins of the past — especially if it means staying alive?

One of the world's most popular authors and one of America's most honored musicians have created a riveting Southern gothic musical fraught with mystery, tragedy, and phantoms of the past, along with a roots and blues-tinged score that is sure to leave audiences asking for more.

Jobsite is proud to offer the Florida premiere of this work using new orchestrations approved by the creators — just in time for Spooky Season!

GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY reunites the creative leads from Jobsite's record-shattering, award-winning production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: David Jenkins directs, Alexander Jones choreographs, and Jeremy Douglass serves as music director. The on stage band is comprised of venerable regional musicians Joe Grady (bass), Andi Tafelski (percussion), Mark Warren (guitar/strings), with Douglass on piano.