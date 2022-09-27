Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tampa Repertory Theatre Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 at Stageworks

Performances run November 3-20, 2022 @ Stageworks.

Register for Tampa/St. Petersburg News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  
Tampa Repertory Theatre Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 at Stageworks

In the season opener for TampaRep, freedom, choice, and responsibility are on display. Playing four shows a week through Nov 20, 2022 A Doll's House Part 2 by Lucas Hnath will open wide the door to Nora, who famously left her husband and children in the original play by Henrik Ibsen. One doesn't need to know "Part 1" to enjoy this funny and compelling new look at divorce in the modern age.

A special Opening Night celebration will take place on Friday, November 4th, with a pre-show open bar, catered bites, and a meet & greet with the cast and creatives.

This production will be a celebration of top Tampa Bay Artists finally coming together in a relevant and well-crafted sequel to the 1879 play by Ibsen. Award winning playwright Lucas Hnath delves deep into the aftermath of Nora's harrowing decision. She took her future into her own hands during a time when wives were under direct supervision of their husbands. According to TampaRep Producing Artistic Director Emilia Sargent, "The sequel is rife with fast-paced, intelligent humor and thought-provoking questions about gender inequality, marriage, and human rights, as well as the conflicting ideas of personal freedom and responsibility."

Director Stephanie Gularte, former Producing Artistic Director of American Stage in St. Petersburg, has been fascinated by Ibsen's plays for years. So much so that she wrote her own adaptation of A Doll's House, set in the post WWII era. That is why she is excited to encounter A Doll's House Part 2 with all its fresh truths about the realities of committed relationships. "The psychology of the characters is so intelligently crafted - Hnath has keyed into it so well." Gularte sees the characters as human beings being human beings, in all their strengths and weaknesses.

This collaboration has been a long time coming since these artists have been "circling each other for years," says Gularte. She is excited to be directing longtime collaborator L. Peter Callender, the Artistic Director of San Francisco's African-American Shakespeare Company, in the role of Torvald. Additionally, this extraordinary cast includes two other regional arts leaders who also tread the boards as actors. Emilia Sargent will play the famed independent Nora, and Karla Hartley, Artistic Director of Stageworks, will play the trusted nanny, Anne Marie. Rounding out the cast is newcomer Bria Matthews as Nora and Torvald's intelligent daughter, Emmy.

"I am thrilled to be able to bring together this incredible team of artists and creatives for the first time at TampaRep. A Doll's House Part 2 kicks off TampaRep's exciting season exploration of responsibility: social, familial, and individual. The Elephant Man by Bernard Pomerance will run February 2 - 19, 2023 at HCC Ybor City, followed by Arthur Miller's All My Sons at USF Tampa June 1 - 18, 2023. These plays are a celebration of our capacities, our vulnerabilities, and the challenges of being human - together," says Sargent.

The creative team consists of renowned local artists. Stephanie Gularte will direct, Steve Mitchell designs the set, costumes by Trish Donnelly, lights by Joe Oshry, sound by Matt Cowley, original music composed by Igor Santos, and stage management by Heather Krueger.

The cast of A Doll's House Part 2 includes professional regional actors Emilia Sargent, L. Peter Callender, Karla Hartley, and Bria Matthews.

For this season's first production, TampaRep is thrilled to partner with another esteemed company in the Bay Area's thriving arts scene, Stageworks. The Season Sponsor is The Gobioff Foundation and the Production Sponsor is Frank Taylor. Supporting Sponsors include Hal Freedman & Willi Rudowsky, Alfred T. May, Brian Reale & Fred Wilcox, Andrea Graham, and Chris & Briget Hart. Ticketing Sponsor is Russell Buchan, Opening Night Sponsors are Victor & Sharon Gardner and Hal Freedman & Willi Rudowsky, and the Artist Sponsors are Gail & Bob Hetler, in honor of L. Peter Callender.

As a door slams in 1879 Norway, a young wife and mother leaves behind her family, freeing herself from the shackles of traditional societal constraints. Now, 15 years later, that same door opens to reveal Nora, a changed woman with an incredibly awkward favor to ask the people who she abandoned. Lucas Hnath's bitingly funny sequel to Ibsen's revolutionary masterpiece unfolds in a series of bristling stand-offs that reveal in Nora's world, much like our own, behind every opinion there is a person, and a slamming door isn't just an end, but also the chance for a new beginning.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Enjoy Tricks And Treats Galore At The Off-Central Players Haunted CabaretEnjoy Tricks And Treats Galore At The Off-Central Players Haunted Cabaret
September 23, 2022

Get a jump on your Halloween season and join your fellow creatures of the night at The Off -Central Players Haunted Cabaret.
Rupert Holmes Penned RBG Play Makes Its World Premiere In St. PetersburgRupert Holmes Penned RBG Play Makes Its World Premiere In St. Petersburg
September 21, 2022

This fall, freeFall continues their American Character Series with All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Other popular freeFall shows that have saluted the unique and enduring legacies of American Masters have included productions featuring the stories of James Beard, Judy Garland, Billie Holiday and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Ruth Eckerd Hall Is Nominated Theatre Of The Year By Industry Leader IEBARuth Eckerd Hall Is Nominated Theatre Of The Year By Industry Leader IEBA
September 15, 2022

IEBA (International Entertainment Buyers Association), the leading not-for-profit trade organization for live entertainment industry professionals who buy, book and sell talent, has announced the nomination of Ruth Eckerd Hall for 2022 Theatre of the Year.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.