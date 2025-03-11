THE PILLOWMAN Comes to The Straz This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman is on stage through April 6 at the Straz Center, where Jobsite is resident theater company. The Pillowman is an electrifying and savagely comic thriller about a fiction writer (Georgia Mallory Guy) in an unnamed totalitarian state who is interrogated when a number of bizarre incidents occurring in her town resemble the gruesome content of her short stories. Is this life imitating art or something more sinister?

When the writer's brother (Troy Padraic Brooks) is also brought in for questioning by two officers (Steven Sean Garland and Paul J. Potenza), the police procedural takes unforeseen twists and turns.

This thriller was one of London's hottest tickets when it premiered in 2003 starring David Tennant, and carried the same dynamic to Broadway in a production starring Jeff Goldblum, Billy Crudup, and Zeljko Ivanek. The play received the 2004 Olivier Award and an Evening Standard Award nomination for Best New Play and went on to capture two Tony Awards (plus four more nominations), two Drama Desk Awards, an Outer Critic's Circle Award and a Drama Critics Circle Award. The 2023 West End revival starred Lily Allen.

Other plays by Martin McDonagh include The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Lonesome West, A Skull in Connemara, and The Lieutenant of Inishmore – all of which Jobsite has produced to acclaim. His short film Six Shooter won a 2006 Academy Award, and his feature films include The Banshees of Inisherin, In Bruges, Seven Pyschopaths, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Jobsite originally staged The Pillowman in 2006, earning a spot on Creative Loafing's Top 10 plays of the year. That production starred Steven Sean Garland as Katurian and Paul J. Potenza as Michal, the pair now reuniting almost 20 years later to play Detectives Ariel and Tupolski.

