Student Blog: Finding Rhythm for the Spring Semester

My first semester of college was so confusing-- your adjusting to a new school, a new living space, and an overall new community. No wonder Ester Greenwood broke down.

Feb. 13, 2023  

After having nearly a month off from school, the taste of summer felt oh so near- not just because I spent my winter break soaking up Australia's summer- but especially since I was able to enjoy quality time with my family and catch up with some high school friends. To be at ease and have a clear mind, unclouded by what is behind and ahead of me felt so refreshing. However, this taste of summer was short-lived and semester two came faster than anticipated.

This semester I will be completing my last general ed. class (Concepts of Physics) so that I can receive my AA degree this spring. With most of my general ed. classes out of the way, my other four classes are for my major and minor. I am taking Creative Writing for the English Major, Theory and Practice of Creative Writing, Film Theory and Criticism, and Intro to Film Production. In addition to my 15-hour load of classes, this semester I landed an internship at Adrenaline Films- very exciting.

In comparison to last semester when I was taking all general ed. classes, this semester is very busy and requires a large amount of writing and media intake- which I am okay with, love it in fact. I love to be busy and feel productive, to have work to put myself into. If I'm not busy I end up getting fidgety or end up taking lots of naps. For a lot of last semester, I felt lost. I'd been so used to my high school routine of going to school and doing eight periods of class, then heading to a sports practice or musical rehearsal, and if I was lucky and didn't have work, after all that I'd go home to eat dinner and dive into the homework that's listed in my agenda. I had finally gotten used to the fast pace, schedule-filled lifestyle of a high school senior, that the college schedule, where you'd possibly only have one class a day, made me feel like someone had abruptly slammed on my breaks- the change gave me whiplash. I had to learn how to provide work for myself, to take advantage of the extra time a college schedule provided, and to make use of it on my own. I applied to write for Dear Asian Youth, became an events director for a transracial adoptee group, and now, I am also a student blogger for Broadway World.

Jumping back into the swing of things, I had to adjust, yet again, to a new schedule of classes plus my internship days. On Mondays and Fridays I go to the studio to intern, on Tuesdays and Thursdays I go to class from 11 AM to noon, then eat lunch and work in the library till my last class which starts at 3 PM, and I finally head home at around 4:20 PM.

My wet wipe after cleaning a desk in my uni's library.

Brief PSA: Wipe down the public workstations in your school! You can thank me later.

On Wednesdays, I have the entire day to work on my online school assignments and in the evening I have my 3-hour production class. With all my creative writing and film classes, I've found that my media consumption is very high- sometimes a little too high. My mind can feel so stuffed that I feel the need to throw up! But I just end up taking a break and going for a walk instead. It allows me to breathe and think without having something/someone prompting my thoughts.

Although my schedule is busier and my mind is constantly engaged in intaking or creating, I feel like I've found a rhythm, a rhythm similar to that of my high school schedule.



