Spend The Summer With Neil Simon at freeFall Theatre Company

Tampa Bay's freeFall Theatre Company presents their first play by Neil Simon. Simon's final play, Rose & Walsh, is a romantic comedy about two very different writers as they grapple with life, love and legacy.

Rose & Walsh stars Stephanie Dunnam (Broadway's The Heidi Chronicles) and Patrick Ryan Sullivan (Broadway's 42nd Street) with Georgia Mallory Guy and Robert Teasdale. The production is directed by freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis. Rose & Walsh opens July 29, 2022 and runs through August 28, 2022.

At a beautiful beach house on the tip of Long Island, Rose (Dunnam), a celebrated but near penniless author, receives nightly visits from Walsh (Sullivan), the love of her life and a famous writer himself. Now Walsh must go away forever, but not before securing Rose's financial future with an extraordinary proposal that promises to change everything. Rose & Walsh is a warm, witty and joyful story of the enduring romance between two formidable literary figures.

"Neil Simon has been one of our most requested playwrights since we opened." says freeFall Outreach & Marketing Director Matthew McGee. "It's the perfect summer show and a great way to open our new season."

The remainder of freeFall's 2022/2023 season will be announced this summer. In addition to 6 plays and musicals, freeFall will continue to present special events including the popular Tandem series of cabarets. All of freeFall's programming can be enjoyed for a monthly fee of only $29.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm.