Review: THIS IS OUR YOUTH at The Off-Central Players

"I'm providing you with precious memories of your youth..." -Warren

"People's personalities are certain characteristics that develop in different ways..."

-Dennis

This is Our Youth, is a play written by Playwright Kenneth Lonergan (The Waverly Gallery) and Screenwriter (Manchester by the Sea). Youth premiered off-Broadway in 1996, and since its premiere has seen productions all over the world on Broadway, in Sydney and Toronto. The most recent Broadway revival featured Michael Cera in the role of Warren and Kieran Culkin in the role of Dennis, featuring Tavi Gevinson as Jessica.

Ever since its first premiere, This is Our Youth, has been produced with some big names in the roles. In the 1996 premiere, Mark Ruffalo (Warren), Josh Hamilton (Dennis), and Missy Yager (Jessica). Over the years subsequent productions have played The West End, featuring Jake Gyllenhall (Warren), Hayden Christensen (Dennis), Anna Paquin (Jessica), Casey Affleck (Warren), Matt Damon (Dennis), Summer Phoenix (Jessica), Kieran Culkin (Warren), Colin Hanks (Dennis), Alison Lohman (Jessica), and finally Freddie Prinze Jr. (Warren), Chris Klein (Dennis), and Heather Burns (Jessica).

The play itself is set inside Dennis Ziegler's family apartment in Manhattan, specifically the Upper West Side in 1982. Warren, a 19-year-old, who has always been dejected by everyone, has just been thrown out of his father's place, and in return, Warren takes $15,000. After spending some of the money, Dennis comes up with a plan to buy Cocaine so they can sell it to make sure Warren is able to pay his father back in full. Along the way comes Jessica Goldman, a fashion student, who Warren has a crush on. Warren uses the money as a way to entice her to bed, in which Warren always strikes out, and this time he might actually succeed. Set against the backdrop of the Reagan Era Presidency, the youth of the time face many trials and tribulations while learning to navigate the world that has been thrust upon them. All the while finding out that the future though bleak, may not always be as bad as it seems.

Ward Smith and the folks of Off-Central Players have done it again. They have swept us in for a night of unforgettable antics, and laugh-out-loud comedy to which we can all relate. I think that is what makes Lonergan's pieces so ingenious, so moving, and so poignant. Gone is this idea of gimmicks, and caricatures, for Lonergan writes about the undeniable, personified meaning behind what is truly human. In each of these characters we find ourselves, or images of past selves, and in that, we reflect on the hard lessons we once faced while growing up. In This is Our Youth, we are faced with 3 archetypes of people. The Narcissist, the Naive, and the Follower/Loner. Each one is distinctly human in their condition and grounded in their stories.

As Dennis Ziegler, Anthony Gervais is exceptional on all levels. He is a revelation and produces a no-holds-barred performance of the show's Narcissistic asshole. Having last experienced Anthony on stage in Caryl Churchill's A Number, here we see a more gripping performance from him. Each time Anthony is onstage his presence is unmatched. He is exacting in every moment to moment, you almost want to hate him as Dennis, but it's so genuine, you cannot help but find some heart in his plight. I think in his soul, he truly cares for his friendship with Warren and would help him in any way he can, but it's the facade of this gruff exterior that Warren must break down to find the root of their friendship. Once again a truly outstanding turn by Anthony Gervais, and one you should definitely experience for its masterclass of work.

As Warren Straub, Harrison Baxley makes his debut at the Off-Central Players. Let me tell you, what a debut it is. Harrison is outstanding in every moment to moment. You feel his displacement and his drive to succeed, but at the same time revel in his transient nature. You get from the very start that Warren is a screw-up, but besides that, what I find most intriguing about the character is his wounded nature. He lives by a "stick it to the man," type attitude, when deep down all he wants is to be liked, by those who mean the most to him. His moments with Gervais' Dennis are very much like two brothers, always bickering and pushing each other's buttons. I find the most depth of his character in his alone moments with Jessica, gone is the goof-off screw-up, and in its place, we find the heart of a genuine friend, who cares most above all. There is a moment towards the end after Warren speaks with his Dad, that you sense he is going to do the unthinkable. Harrison's portrayal is so calculated here, you get this urgent need to stop him, and the moment is visceral and raw, and so downright human it's impossible to look away. Harrison's Warren is masterful and a truly powerful, poignant, and resonating performance from this young actor.

Sydney Reddish as Jessica Goldman, is grounded in every moment shared with Warren. You sense her urgency, her naive nature, and yet understand her plight. You meet a girl who has a knack for falling for the wrong guy and always ends with her heart broken, but in this Jessica, we get a sense of strength lying beneath the surface. There is an innocence about her, masked by this facade, but the one thing she seeks most is to love and be loved in return. Her moments with Warren are finite. You see yourself in the depths of these characters from the first date to the last goodbye. It's a truly real connection we have all faced at some point in our lives. Having last witnessed Sydney's ground-breaking performance in The Wolves with ThinkTank, it was wonderful to see her turn as Jessica here. Always outstanding whenever she steps onstage, Sydney is a true talent and produced a beautiful performance here, which I'm sure we can all find something of ourselves in.

Ward Smith has once again provided a masterclass in Direction and staging. Three-hander pieces such as this can come off as taxing at times. Ward produces a piece expertly paced and has executed a fully conceptualized through-line from start to finish. You find yourself rooting for these characters at different times, and fully engaged in their plight. Not a weak link from start to finish. Lonergan's pieces are innately human and provide no room for gimmicks or flashy moments. You must get to the root of each of these characters while producing an enjoyable experience for the audience and performers alike. With This is Our Youth, you get a sense that we have been here before, it's like looking in a well-positioned mirror and seeing a reflection of who we once were, and all that we were to become. With Lonergan's piece in the hands of Ward Smith, we welcome this reflection, and this moment to laugh, and laugh we did.

Technically simplistic and functional in design This is Our Youth is exquisite. With Set Design/Construction by Alan Mohney Jr., we are placed in a world of these characters in which they easily move about the space, and comfortably tell the plight in which these characters reside. Lighting Design by Mike Horn provides a perfectly seamless connection to Alan's Set Design and allows us to live in the moment with the characters of Lonergan's script. Johnny Garde's stage management provides swift maneuvering through the piece, which allows us to enjoy without feeling rushed. The thing I love most about the Off-Central Players is its intimate setting. No room for error here, and each time I have been in attendance I am always impressed by the technical work produced here.

Kenneth Lonergan's This is Our Youth, is being produced by the Off-Central Players through February 19, 2023. You can find out more information about upcoming performances, and to purchase tickets by visiting www.theoffcentral.com. Do yourself a favor, visit The Off-Central Players for a look into the past, and catch a glimpse into the future of this sure-fire, undeniable force that Ward Smith and his team have planted, and we are sure glad they are here.

"What's going to happen to any of us?"- Warren

