Review: TAMPA METROPOLITAN IMPROV (TMI) at The Studio At Carrollwood Cultural Center

TMI: Tampa Metropolitan Improv launched in spectacular fashion on Friday, June 20, with a sold-out debut performance at the Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center. The night was a riot of inventive comedy and infectious energy—offering Tampa a much-needed dose of sharp, spontaneous joy.

Led by co-founders Jesse Hutson and Erica Garraffa, whose long-standing creative partnership anchored the show, the evening moved with the polish of seasoned improvisers and the raw excitement of a fresh company taking flight. Their vision, nearly a decade in the making, was met with roaring approval.

Hutson, Garraffa, Eddie Gomez, Yvelisse Cedrez Wallace, Lianne McDonnell-Kruger, and Topher Larkin delivered a magnetic ensemble performance. Each performer brought their own flavor: Gomez with his unpredictable wit, Wallace with commanding timing and character shifts, McDonnell-Kruger with a mix of sincerity and absurdity, and Larkin, who credited his bright red shoes for fueling the fun, became the punchline of a running gag that delighted throughout the night.

The troupe’s chemistry was undeniable, powering a seamless flow of spontaneous scenes that had the audience roaring. A highlight was the wonderful audience interaction: voices eagerly shouted suggestions that the performers skillfully incorporated on stage, while sentences written on paper slips before the show were cleverly woven into one of the Improv games.

In a particularly memorable moment, the ensemble invited Carrollwood Cultural Center’s Artistic Director, Chris Holcom, to join them onstage. Seamlessly folding into the action, Holcom not only kept up but fit right in—earning big laughs and showcasing the inclusive, improvisational spirit that defines TMI’s approach.

The show sold out rapidly, surpassing the venue’s expected audience size for a debut performance—a clear sign that Tampa’s comedy scene has embraced this fresh, confident new presence. For those who missed the excitement or want to experience it again, following TMI: Tampa Metropolitan Improv on social media is the best way to stay informed about upcoming shows. With this triumphant launch, TMI has firmly established itself as an essential new voice in Tampa’s cultural landscape—one poised to redefine live comedy for the city.

The cast was having a blast, and the audience responded with wave after wave of laughter—those deep, full-body laughs that only come from watching something brilliant unfold in real time.

This wasn’t just a show—it was an arrival. TMI: Tampa Metropolitan Improv has staked its claim in Tampa’s creative landscape with confidence, craft, and a whole lot of heart. If this debut is any indication, TMI isn’t just here to entertain—they’re here to raise the bar. If this hysterical opening night is any sign, Tampa Metropolitan Improv is poised to become a cornerstone of live comedy in the region. Tampa has found its next essential improv troupe, and its name is TMI.

