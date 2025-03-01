Review: DISENCHANTED! at Straz' Jaeb Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare for a night of enchantment, irreverence, and nonstop laughter as Dennis Giacino and Fiely Matias' Disenchanted! takes over Jaeb Theatre at the Straz Center – just through tomorrow. From the moment the curtain rises, the powerhouse voices of the cast transport you to a world where princesses rewrite their own fairy tales—sassy, bold, and unapologetically fun.

Masterfully directed by Jonathan Van Dyke, this isn't your childhood storybook. The humor is sharp, the energy electric, and the performances utterly captivating. Stunning, whimsical costumes bring these iconic characters to life in a way you've never seen before, while the live band (Ryan Crout, Rupert Ziawinski, and Zach Levine) infuses every moment with an extra dose of theatrical magic.

Snow White (S.J. Nelson) leads the rebellious royal ensemble. She is commanding and charismatic, and her powerhouse vocals set the tone for the evening. Cinderella (Jordan Davis) charms with her quirky, self-deprecating humor and impeccable comedic timing, offering a hilariously modern take on life after the ball. Sleeping Beauty (Aaron Bower), ever the scene-stealer, naps through her first two performances before delivering a showstopper, blending humor and grace in a way only she can with "Perfect." She shows you don't have to be perfect to "be perfect."

Belle (Leah Sessa), the brainy bookworm, delivers razor-sharp wit and powerhouse vocals, hilariously complaining about her slow descent into madness after years of chatting with furniture. Meanwhile, the Little Mermaid (also Sessa) —bubbly, boozy, and full of regrets—recounts the questionable life choices that led her to trade fins for a man, much to the audience's delight in her performance of "Two Legs."

At first meek with a squeak of a voice, Pocahontas (Stephanny Noria) switches it up to bring a commanding presence, challenging the historical inaccuracies of her Disney portrayal. With biting humor, she reminds the audience that she was only ten when she met John Smith—far from the romanticized version we've been fed. Fierce and fearless, Mulan (Anneliese Moon) owns her story with an empowering revelation that she's gay, bringing a fresh, modern perspective to her character.

With her over-the-top antics and expressive performance, Rapunzel (Kat Gold), with a singular eyebrow, split the audience in two to sing the line "Not Vone Red Cent," interacting with the cast in one of the night's many fun moments. As the first Black Disney princess, Tatiana's (Eileen Lymus Williams) pride in her trailblazing role shines through, and her breathtaking vocals take the show to another level. Even the "Secondary Princess" refused to be sidelined. Princess Badroulbador, aka Jasmine (also Noria), makes a hilarious appearance, flying in on her magic carpet with undeniable flair, reminding everyone that she, too, has a story worth telling that had been twisted in the Disney version.

An extra comedic performance had all the princesses lamenting about having to be perfect weight and longing for food in "All I Want to Do Is Eat." Every princess delivers powerful notes that could shatter glass, making each number a thrilling experience.

Giacino and Matias' were in the audience, and it was as much fun watching them react to the actors as it was for this reviewer to watch the show and introduce her besties to their magic.

Under brilliant direction, Disenchanted! delivers a pitch-perfect balance of satire, storytelling, and stunning performances. The result? It is a wildly entertaining and refreshingly honest musical that turns fairy tale expectations on its head. If you're looking for dazzling performances, side-splitting laughter, and a fresh twist on classic tales, Disenchanted! at the Straz Center is an absolutely perfect night out.

