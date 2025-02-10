QUEST By FLOCK Comes to HCC Visual & Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Series will present QUEST by FLOCK, an internationally acclaimed contemporary dance production, on February 28 & March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the HCC Mainstage Theatre, Ybor City Campus.

This mesmerizing performance, choreographed by Alice Klock and Florian Lochner, follows six protagonists on their individual quests, weaving together themes of joy, magic, love, struggle, and discovery. Drawing inspiration from medieval Arthurian legends, Joseph Campbell's Hero's Journey, and classical paintings of the grail quest, Quest transports audiences into a thrilling world of movement, myth, and legend.

QUEST is a deep exploration of storytelling through movement. In developing the work, FLOCK drew from Chretien de Troyes' "Perceval", medieval romances of the 12th and 13th centuries, Joseph Campbell's "Romance of the Grail", and classical paintings by Edward Burne-Jones, Edwin Austin Abbey, and N.C. Wyeth.

Featuring six extraordinary dancers and a stunning soundtrack, this production invites audiences to embark on a visually and emotionally compelling journey.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Alice Klock and Florian Lochner met while serving as dancers and Choreographic Fellows at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. In 2017, they created FLOCK, a collaborative platform through which they perform their own work internationally and co-create new choreography for film and stage. Their most recent productions include the touring shows "Familiar" and "Somewhere Between", both of which have received critical acclaim. As a choreographic team, they have created work for numerous dance companies, universities, and cultural institutions, including Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Whim W'Him, Neues Globe Schwäbisch Hall, GroundWorks DanceTheater, Backhausdance, Orsolina 28, Ballet Idaho, Seattle Dance Collective, the Goethe Institut, the Alonzo King LINES Ballet BFA Program, and the 92nd Street Y. Their work is known for its intricate physicality, deep emotional resonance, and seamless partnering that blends strength and fluidity. Through FLOCK, Klock and Lochner continue to push the boundaries of contemporary dance, crafting performances that connect movement with storytelling in powerful and innovative ways.

Photo Credit: Ufuk Arslan

