Previews: [TITLE OF SHOW] at Eight O'Clock Theatre

On stage now through August 19 at Eight O'Clock Theatre is "[title of show]." Directed by James Grenelle, this musical promises to be a unique and engaging experience for both theatre enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

James Grenelle, the director, shared his inspiration for taking on this project: "I was just like these guys. I was a dorky gay theatre kid who was obsessed with Broadway. When I heard the cast album, I immediately fell in love with these talented nerds and the story they had to tell. I identified with them. Since then, I've wanted to direct this show. When we found out the Center was renovating and we would have to perform in an unconventional space, we knew it was the perfect time to mount this show."

Translating the unique, self-referential nature of the show to the stage was straightforward for Grenelle. "The show is extremely 'meta' in that it knows what it is. It knows there are references people won't necessarily get. It knows the title is weird. The authors, Hunter and Jeff, accounted for all of that and address it head on. If we follow the text, it really does tell us what to do, in a way. Play it honestly and the comedy just happens. The fact that the show is so self-referential only adds to the comedy."

Grenelle's vision for the production remains true to the original, focusing on simplicity and intimacy. "The set is pretty simple—4 chairs and a keyboard. You can't really change that. The show is very intimate and our performance space really lends itself to that. I tried to keep it pretty true to the original as it very much speaks to who these people are and their sense of humor. We kept it simple so the story and characters are the focus."

As a director, one of the most significant moments for Grenelle is the song "Die, Vampire, Die." He explains, "Susan talks about those barriers that stop you from creating. One of those vampires is the vampire of despair, that little voice that tells you you're not good enough and should just give up. Taryn (who plays Susan) goes from hilarious sarcasm to vulnerability and internal sadness in a matter of seconds. This song rings true to all performers, all creative types, anyone who has a passion. I believe everyone needs to witness this song."

Nathan Daugherty, who plays Hunter, shared his excitement about the role: "I played Jeff 13 years ago in the Florida Premiere of [title of show], so it's a unique and exciting challenge to now take on the OTHER role in the show. Honestly, this character is a bit more like me personally. Hunter is hilarious and sometimes a bit over-the-top, but he's also full of heart."

Daugherty approached developing his character with a focus on authenticity. "I wanted Hunter to come across as authentic. If you're not genuine in this show and come off as too performative, it just won't work. I aimed to make Hunter an extension of myself, and vice versa. My goal was to truly embody him, develop his mannerisms, and fully inhabit his character for the entire 86 minutes I'm onstage (I only leave the stage once throughout the show!)."

Reflecting on the rehearsal process, Daugherty expressed his joy in working with the cast: "I feel incredibly fortunate to be performing this show with Jonathan (Jeff) and Taryn (Susan), who were with me 13 years ago! They're amazing, and it's been fantastic to relive our 'old days' together. Additionally, working with Lisa Prieto (Heidi), who and I have shared the stage in numerous shows (like Carrie & Enoch Snow in Carousel and more), has been a delight. Doing this show with my real-life friends has been an incredible experience.

"This is my first show with James in 20 years! We last worked together on The Crucible at Countryside High School. I'm thrilled to finally have the chance to be in a production with him at the helm. Taryn (Susan) is my wife in real life, Lisa (Heidi) has played my wife on stage, Latoya and I recently performed together in a concert, and Jonathan and I have been friends for almost 14 years. Working with this incredible team feels like a dream come true."

Both Grenelle and Daugherty emphasized the themes of friendship, trust, and uncompromised freedom of expression as central to the story. Grenelle believes the biggest message is to "CREATE NO MATTER WHAT." He hopes the show inspires people to pursue their creative passions despite any doubts or discouragements.

Daugherty shared his love for the musical moments in the show: "I am a big fan of thick harmonies that give you chills. In this show, there are dozens of those moments. When we hit that perfect chord, it's like magic."

Reflecting on memorable experiences from the rehearsal process, Daugherty recalled, "I recall our first read-through a few months back—it felt like a trip down memory lane! I was thrilled to revisit the script after 13 years and experience many of the jokes as if for the first time. Once we finished, I thought, 'Wow, this is going to be amazing.' And it truly is."

Grenelle hopes the production will be well-received by fans of the original show and those new to it. "Most people, unless they're die-hard theatre nerds, won't know this show going in. There won't be any preconceived notions, which is a good thing because they'll be completely surprised and genuinely shocked at how funny the show is and how incredible the cast is. I want audiences to root for this band of misfits. If people know the show, I think it will bring back favorite memories and maybe find moments they hadn't noticed before. I am hopeful that audiences will leave with a smile on their face and inspired to create."

"[title of show]" opens tonight at Eight O'Clock Theatre, running through August 19. Get your tickets at https://eightoclocktheatre.com.

