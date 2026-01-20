Video: ASL Theatre Performs 'Something to Believe In' From NEWSIES in Sign Language

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Performers from the ASL Theatre in Florida recorded a video performing "Something To Believe In" from Newsies, fully in ASL (American Sign Language). Check out the video here!

ASL Theatre is a sign language-based theatre program designed for students in high school. Rooted in creativity, accessibility, and excellence, the company's mission is to give every student—Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing alike—a platform to grow as expressive, confident artists.

ASL Theatre's productions and classes blend expressive ASL performance with traditional stagecraft, building a bridge between visual language and live theatre.

As students rehearse lines, explore characters, and collaborate on stage, they naturally improve their fluency, vocabulary, and confidence in ASL—making learning language fun, purposeful, and deeply meaningful.