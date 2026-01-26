Shakespeare at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve Offers Outdoor Theater Experience

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Stage's beloved “Tales by Twilight” series is back for another season of outdoor storytelling at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve. From February 12 to March 8, 2026, audiences can experience Fairyland: A Midwinter Night's Dream, a whimsical walk-through adaptation of Shakespeare's classic A Midsummer Night's Dream. The production moves beyond the traditional stage, transforming Boyd Hill's winding trails into an immersive landscape that places the audience inside of the story.

Written by Anthony Gervais, American Stage's Associate Artistic Director, Fairyland: A Midwinter Night's Dream reimagines Shakespeare's comedic play with modern humor and heart. The production is directed by Cory Kennedy Barrow, making her American Stage debut. Barrow brings a Master's degree in Theatre for Young Audiences from UCF, her work as a Shakespeare instructor at the Patel Conservatory in Tampa, and a deep love of Florida and the outdoors—a perfect convergence of experience that informs her approach to this playful, locally rooted adaptation.

“What's beautiful about our version is that Anthony [Gervais] has really worked to highlight what's special about St. Pete and the Tampa Bay area, while keeping a lot of Shakespearean humor,” Barrow said.

As the audience walks the trail, they'll follow the lovers as they stumble through the woods, encounter mischievous fairies, and become tangled in spells and mistaken identities. “Because we're in fairy land, the audience is actually considered part of our fairy band,” Barrow continued. “Without giving too much away, there are many moments written into the script that invite the audience to become part of the show.”

The production features returning cast members, including Jonathan O'Brien, who has been part of Tales by Twilight since its inception and returns this year in the role of Bottom. He performs alongside Sarah Beth Saho, Marguerite Reed, Ryan Joustra, Patrick Mounce, and Troy Brooks.

“The biggest thing that keeps me enticed by Tales by Twilight is the concept itself,” said O'Brien. “I've had people come back year after year, and each time they're completely enthralled, because they truly get to be involved.”