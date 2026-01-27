Beth Hart Set to Perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall in March

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ruth Eckerd Hall will present GRAMMY-nominated artist Beth Hart on Sunday, March 22 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 30 at 10 am.

You Still Got Me is Hart’s eleventh studio album. Her most recent albums, A Tribute To Led Zeppelin (2022) and War In My Mind (2019), became her highest charting UK and U.S. releases to date, along with crashing into the Top 10 in Germany and France, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, and The Netherlands.

It's okay not to be okay. It's okay to struggle sometimes, and it takes enormous strength to open yourself up to help. Reaching out a hand to have someone hold on to it is strength. This is something that we can all learn.

Beth says about her writing process, “I never write in terms of thinking it's going to be an album or go to people. When I write, it's always for the joy of writing or for the challenge of writing, to seek what's going on. Sometimes, I go just when I'm sad or scared. If I check in on the piano, it sometimes reveals itself. Sometimes a song comes, and sometimes one doesn't. Either way, there's comfort there.”