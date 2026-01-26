AN EVENING OF ALTON BROWN Comes To Ruth Eckerd Hall This Spring

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alton Brown will bring his new live show, AN EVENING OF Alton Brown, to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m.

Described as a more intimate theatrical experience, AN EVENING OF Alton Brown offers a scaled-down approach to Brown’s live touring format, focusing on storytelling, demonstrations, music, and conversation. Brown has said the show will feature “twists on his greatest hits” along with new material, presenting a side of his work not typically seen on television or in larger-scale productions.

Brown is best known for creating and hosting Good Eats, as well as appearing on Iron Chef America, Food Network Star, and Cutthroat Kitchen. In addition to his television career, he has toured extensively since 2013, performing live shows in more than 300 cities. His tenth book, Food for Thought, became a New York Times bestseller, and he recently launched a new digital series, Alton Brown Cooks Food.

Tickets start at $50, with a limited number of VIP packages available. Tickets may be purchased through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by phone at 727-791-7400, or online. The ticket office is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and operates Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 6:00 p.m., Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 6:00 p.m., with extended hours on performance days.

For additional tour dates and information, visit altonbrownlive.com.