Previews: RING OF FIRE at American Stage

American Stage will ignite the stage with Ring of Fire, a musical celebration of Johnny Cash from tonight to October 20, 2024. This lively production promises to be a thrilling journey through the life and music of the legendary Man in Black.

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray, Ring of Fire features a talented ensemble of five actor-musicians who bring Cash's timeless songs to life. The musical, originally conceived by William Meade and created by Richard Maltby, Jr., includes 38 of Cash's greatest hits, such as "I Walk the Line," "Folsom Prison Blues," and the iconic "Ring of Fire."

One of the standout performers is actor/guitarist Mikhail Roberts, whose expert musicianship brings fresh energy to Cash's music. Roberts, an accomplished guitarist, has been honing his craft for years and is excited to take on the challenge of reinterpreting Cash's legendary sound in the "Jeremy track" in Ring of Fire.

"Music has been a big part of my life my entire life, and I don't believe a person is just an actor or just a musician – I'm all of these things. They all together define me," he says. "My favorite song to perform is 'Big River,' primarily because it's sort of my song in the show, but also, I hadn't heard it before. I learned it for this show. The lyrics are clever, and it's a whole story of starting in Minnesota and going down to the Gulf of Mexico because he's in love with this woman who loves the river more than him. It sounds great. It really rocks, it's fun to shred, and it has a unique sound."

Joining Roberts on Stage is a talented ensemble that includes Morgan Tapp (fiddle), Kara Arena (guitar, dulcimer), Troy Brooks (bass, percussion), Tristan Braboy (guitar), and Max Dalton (swing). Each musician brings their unique flair, creating a rich, authentic sound that honors Cash's legacy without imitating it, and they also play multiple roles in the performance.

Roberts recalls a memorable moment from rehearsal.



"It was when our stage manager requested a song that she really liked of Johnny Cash's repertoire, 'Jackson.' We'd been only rehearsing for a few days, and it was our first time really playing it together, and we just absolutely let it rip. I had that feeling that, 'Oh, we're going to be alright.'"

Beyond just a musical revue, Ring of Fire explores Johnny Cash's journey from his humble beginnings in Arkansas to his rise as a cultural and electrifying musical icon. The storytelling and live music blend an emotional, multi-generational experience that highlights themes of love, hardship, and resilience.

"The most rewarding aspect of this production has to be the little family that we've created. We've grown very close very quickly, and as far as I can tell, we all love each other's company. We really love to jam, and I can tell you that everyone's an absolute monster in their field, both on their instrument and vocally. They're talented people in this cast, and it is a real honor to be among such greatness."

Ring of Fire is September 25 - October 20, 2024, at American Stage, 163 3rd St N, St. Petersburg, FL. Tickets are available at www.americanstage.org/shows/ring-of-fire.

