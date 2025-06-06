Previews: RED HOT PATRIOT – THE KICK-A** WIT OF MOLLY IVINS at TheatreFor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreFor is turning up the heat this June with Red Hot Patriot – The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins, a sharp, hilarious, and deeply moving one-woman show celebrating one of America’s most fearless journalists. Running June 12–22, this production captures the razor-sharp humor and unwavering conviction of the late Molly Ivins—played with fiery brilliance by Samantha Marti-Parisi.

“I have been a longtime fan of Molly Ivins,” says Parisi. “She always struck a chord with me—just making the powerful people seem not so full of themselves always appealed to me.”

That admiration translates powerfully on stage as Parisi channels Ivins’ famous wit, grounded honesty, and love of country into a performance that swings from biting satire to heartfelt patriotism.

Parisi brings more than talent to the role—she brings lived connection. “She’s not just criticizing for the sake of it. She believed in democracy, in this country, but she also believed we could and should do better. Molly looked at the country with her eyes wide open and said, ‘We still have a long way to go.’” That lens—clear-eyed, demanding, but never cynical—forms the emotional core of the show.

While Parisi carries the production, she’s joined onstage by Blake Boles, a silent scene partner who provides quiet moments of connection and levity.

“He has the perfect way of delivering these facial expressions that is exactly what is needed,” she shares. Together, the duo brings a dynamic rhythm to the storytelling, bouncing between Molly’s personal history, political commentary, and laugh-out-loud barbs—like when she quipped of a Texas lawmaker, “If the man got any stupider, they were going to have to water him twice a week.”

Yet it’s not just the laughs that linger. “By the time you get to the end of the show, she delivers this wonderful heartfelt love letter to America. But it’s also a call to action,” Parisi says. “We have more power than we realize, and we need to take control.”

The June 21 performance will also support a cause close to Parisi’s heart—National Aphasia Awareness Month. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Faces of Hope for Aphasia, a local nonprofit. “It’s a wonderful organization that I can’t say enough good things about,” she adds.

Red Hot Patriot is more than a tribute to a legend—it’s a bold reminder of the role journalism, humor, and activism play in shaping a better democracy. Or as Parisi puts it: “Molly always looked at everything with this sardonic smile and didn’t take herself too seriously.” Now, TheatreFor invites you to do the same—laugh, reflect, and remember: politics isn't someone else’s job. It’s ours.

Red Hot Patriot – The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins is June 12-22 at TheatreFor. Learn more and get tickets at https://theatrefor.com/Season24.

