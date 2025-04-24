Previews: MORNINGSIDE at Stageworks Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo: Stage Photography of Tampa

Returning April 25 and running through May 11 at Stageworks Theatre is “Morningside," a play that delves into the complexities of family and motherhood. Directed by Scott Cooper and featuring a stellar cast, including Caitlin Eason, Melody Craven, Susan Haldeman, Karla Hartley, Jonelle Meyer, Randi J. Norman, Julia Rifino, Caitlin Eason, Molly Healy, and Marguerite Lynn Reed, "Morningside" promises to deliver an evening full of laughter and heartfelt moments.

Cooper is enthusiastic about the play's unique humor and emotional depth blend. "I went about directing this play with honesty, focusing on the characters and their interactions," he explains. "The relationships in the show are both funny and heartbreaking, and I think these actresses bring a depth to these characters that makes it all work."

Casting was crucial to bringing "Morningside" to life. Cooper selected actors who could capture the characters' chemistry while maintaining the play's comedic timing. "I was looking for people who had good connections with each other and who could improvise with the idea of the character in mind," he says.

One of the standout cast members is Caitlin Eason, who plays Devyn Driscoll. For Eason, the role has been both fun and challenging. "My favorite scene is performing with Jonelle's character, Elinor. She is just so funny and brilliant," Eason shares.

Photo: Stage Photography of Tampa

The actress also finds personal connections with her character, drawing parallels to her own experiences as a new mother. "I can relate to Devyn in how I felt when I had my first child. I thought I knew it all, but I was wrong."

Comedy often relies on timing, and Eason acknowledges the importance of staying fully committed to the scene. "You need to make sure you are listening to your fellow actors so that the lines will land when they should," she advises.

"Morningside" is more than just a comedy; it's a play that explores themes of family and motherhood with a heartfelt touch. Cooper describes the play as "heartfelt, hilarious, and homey." He hopes the audience will leave the theatre thinking about the connections between the characters and reflecting on their own relationships.

"If you are looking for a heartfelt and funny play, this is for you," says Eason. "It is witty and fast-paced, with lots of banter between family. So many laugh-out-loud moments, but also very touching moments. There are moments for everyone."

"Morningside" is at Stageworks Theatre April 25 – May 11. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://stageworkstheatre.org/show/morningside/

Comments