Previews: JAMIE ALLAN'S AMAZE at Straz Center

Coming to Straz Center on April 30 – May 11 is magician Jamie Allan's Amaze.

Allan, often described as "Harry Houdini meets the 21st century," has been captivating audiences with his unique blend of classic magic and cutting-edge technology. With a new big trick debuting at Amaze, Allan is set to enchant Tampa's audience with his storytelling and magical expertise.

He explains, "We have a new big trick going into the show, which is the first time because this show is going to New York after. I'm going to say I’m 90% sure that we will have it in on opening night."

Allan's love of magic began at a young age. At seven years old, a serendipitous visit to an antique shop with his mother led him to discover the estate of a late magician. This encounter ignited his passion, and he has since honed his craft through old books and mentorship.

His fascination with illusions is deeply rooted in the idea that one can make something appear to happen when in reality, it doesn't—a concept that turned his world upside down as a young boy seeing a magic coin trick by his father.

Allan recalls, "I was fascinated by this idea that somebody could fake an action. That's the clearest point I can remember I've ever had this enlightenment as the young boy going, oh wow, you can make it look like you're doing something and you're not."

Amaze is more than just a magic show; it's a biographical journey that integrates Allan's life story with big and small awe-inspiring tricks.

Allan was deeply inspired by legendary magicians like Doug Henning, David Copperfield, and Penn and Teller. He says, "I was a big fan of Doug Henning when I was a kid because he was really happy-go-lucky Canadian, and of course David Copperfield and Penn and Teller. And I'm lucky enough to have worked with all of these people now. I'm kind of friends with them and that's really a lovely thing for me that as a kid to have contact with these people that shaped me."

The show will feature a trick that involves the entire audience, adding a participatory element that enhances the experience. Allan emphasizes that the close-up illusions are particularly impressive, especially when viewed using fantastic LED walls, which provide a clearer line of sight than the naked eye. Allan explains, "The bulk is smaller magic presented in a different manner. We're into the crowd and we have people that have cameras right up close.”

One of Allan's favorite audience reactions is silence, as it signifies deep emotional engagement—a testament to the personal stories he shares during his performances. Allan notes, "When I feel any real emotion from the audience and silence turns out it is golden. And it's beautiful as I put a lot of myself in this show. I can sense it - When they're completely with me and I think that that's the most magical moment is when I can feel their emotion, which is unusual for me because I'm used to the gasps."

If given the chance to perform in any historical period, Allan would choose the late 70s and early 80s. This era, characterized by a burgeoning interest in magic, would allow him to showcase his modern tricks before the advent of the internet, enthralling family audiences with his spectacular illusions.

Allan reflects, "I would have loved to have been me now in the late 70s, early 80s, when magic was bubbling and was about to become this- I've got a secret love for the cheesiness of that period. You know when it was big, it was all spectacular, and it was a big draw before the Internet sort of segued all our attention to small micro bits. The family would watch together and sense magic. I’d, of course, become the world’s greatest because I knew all of the stuff that they didn't know I had. I would have David Copperfield's illusions before he was doing them...”

In an era where digital "reveals" and skepticism are rampant, Allan remains unfazed. "I couldn't matter less the reveals of the people online, the people pushing out secrets. It just does not matter, and it's been going on for so many years and I think it actually brings more people interested in the magic to come to the shows."

Amaze appeals to a broad audience, and Allan is dedicated to inspiring young magicians, always making time to connect with kids who share his passion for magic. He notes, "It's generational. We get date nights, retirees, families, everybody comes, mums with kids and I would actually say that the thing we probably find the hardest is not the kids, because we don't need any help getting the kids to come because the kids just seek it out. We want to get the message out that this show is good for adults, has merit - it's not just for kids. “When you see Amaze, you see my story. There are points in the show where the wow moments don't come from the trick, but they come from the story.”

Jamie Allan's Amaze is at Straz Center on April 30-May 11. Tickets are available at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2425-season/theater/amaze/



