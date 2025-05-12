Previews: FAT HAM at American Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On stage May 28 – June 22, American Stage presents "Fat Ham," a contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, “Hamlet.” This version, transported into the vibrant setting of a black southern backyard BBQ, promises to offer a theatrical experience that is both familiar and groundbreaking.

James Ijames’ "Fat Ham" has already garnered critical acclaim, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and it's easy to see why. The play’s innovative approach breathes new life into Shakespeare’s tale, intertwining themes of identity, queerness, and familial pressure with a unique blend of comedy and drama. With such a balance of humor and pathos, audiences can expect to be both entertained and deeply moved.

At the heart of "Fat Ham" is Juicy played by Deimoni Brewington. Faced with the ghost of his father, the weight of family expectations, and personal struggles, Juicy’s quest diverges from the traditional Hamlet, making him a modern hero who can resonate with today's audience.

“The lens is different. This is a queer, black experience. The story is not set in Eurocentrism. This is a walk of life that we don’t usually center culturally,” says Brewington. “Juicy is relatable today because people are choosing to engage with empathy or apathy. (This play) gives space and agency to people whose voices aren’t always heard.”

Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell, the ensemble features Brewington, Janelle Richardson, Jefferson A. Russell, Mykail Cooley, Jai Shanae, Andresia Moseley, and Julen Barini-Brown.

“The audience can look forward to blackness, joy. This play faces stereotypes and uncovers the truth beneath, and it does not hold back.”

The playwright has embraced contemporary dialogue and themes, ensuring that "Fat Ham" is accessible to both seasoned theatergoers and newcomers alike. This modern adaptation invites everyone to appreciate Shakespeare’s timeless themes through a fresh and relevant lens.

"There is so much raw authenticity," says Brewington. "All of these characters have a clear connection to each other. They love each other. They are trying to learn to live with themselves and live with each other. It’s like how you can love your family and really close friends. When you cultivate that vulnerability in relationships, there’s more opportunity for joy and for sorrow. For people to see you clearly, it’s a way to hurt you or to celebrate you. That’s just the human experience. This play does that by having characters who are equally trying to connect, trying to find themselves for good or for bad at one hundred percent.”

Despite its modern setting and dialogue, "Fat Ham" remains faithful to the unexpected twists and profound emotional beats of the original play. Theatergoers should be prepared for surprises in how the theatre space is used by the cast, all the while delivering powerful messages about self-acceptance and challenging societal norms.

"Fat Ham’s" ability to blend laughter with profound insights ensures that it speaks to the audience on multiple levels. "I hope this play resonates by giving the audience a deep breath. I hope it ushers in conversation about people’s response to harm of others, what is the alternative and how much easier - after doing the uncomfortable thing like self-reflecting – it is to be good to yourself and be good to others, as well," adds Brewington.

"Fat Ham" is at American Stage May 28- June 11. Get more information and tickets at https://www.americanstage.org/shows/fat-ham

