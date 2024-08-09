Previews: FABLE at FreeFall Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight and running through September 9, freeFall Theatre opens its doors to the production of "FABLE." Written by Doug DeVita, "FABLE" is a fable about the creation of the musical "Gypsy," exploring the differing memories of two legendary show business siblings, June Havoc and Gypsy Rose Lee. The play delves into their loyalty and conflicts, set against the backdrop of the creative process and the pressures of maintaining their legacies.

Stepping into the shoes of Ethel Merman in "FABLE" is no small feat, but actress Melissa Minyard is ready to take on the challenge. Minyard, who was approached by Michael Raabe, the resident music director at freeFall, shared her initial hesitation about the role. "Honestly, it's not something that was on my radar until I got a call from Michael Raabe. When 'FABLE' was put on the schedule, someone suggested me, and they called to see if I'd like to be a part of the show. I never thought I would be able to pull it off, but Eric Davis has bigger ideas than I do," she said.

Minyard's preparation for the role involved extensive research, including watching TV interviews and listening to Merman's distinctive voice. "I was struck by her absolute lack of fear or intimidation. She was very much 'this is who I am' and not apologetic for it in any way. So, my effort is to exaggerate that confidence for the sake of theatricality. I try to make myself bigger," Minyard explained.

"FABLE" offers a fresh perspective on Merman, focusing on her most exaggerated and stereotypical personality traits. "We get to see how she may have engaged in the creative process knowing full well that she's walking into this project already a bankable star."

She is mindful of the responsibility of portraying such an iconic figure. "I don't want to create a caricature of her. She's written to be a little outrageous, but I hope I manage to be honest about it," she said. She also emphasized the importance of making bold choices during the rehearsal process. "There's no room in a ten or 12-day rehearsal process to hold back from experimenting with strong choices. Better to be asked to pull back than be cajoled to do more."

"FABLE" also explores Merman's significant influence on the theatre world. "We see Arthur Laurents and Jerome Robbins VERY concerned about how Ethel Will react to things. She had a lot of clout because they went through the process of creating 'Gypsy' knowing full well that having her name as top billing would sell tickets," Minyard explained.

Minyard hopes audiences will enjoy her portrayal of Ethel Merman and gain insight into the characters' real-life interactions. "I hope our audiences will get a kick out of Ethel! Her level of confidence and insistence that things go the way she wants them to is pretty funny at times. She was an integral part of the creation of this iconic show. For theatre fans, it's fascinating to think about how the real characters, the actual people whose lives this play is centered around, interacted with her and each other."

"FABLE" opens tonight at freeFall Theatre and runs through September 8. Learn more and get tickets at https://freefalltheatre.com.

