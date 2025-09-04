Previews: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Carrollwood Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On stage September 13 – 14, Paul Berg takes on a rare dual role in the production of Every Brilliant Thing at Carrollwood Cultural Center—not only performing but also directing himself in a one-person show that demands vulnerability, precision, and heart.

“It’s my first time performing a one person show and my first time directing myself,” he explains, after stepping in when the original director had to bow out.

The script’s emotional rhythm—shifting from humor to heartbreak in a heartbeat—was what first captivated him. “Before I finished the first page… I wanted to put it on. The script moves seamlessly from comedic moments to deeply powerful moments within a few lines.”

To prepare for the unpredictable nature of live audience interaction, Berg tested the waters with real people during rehearsals. “You have to be ready for anything… if they don’t react like you thought they would you keep moving forward.”

He’s also made thoughtful adjustments to the original British references, ensuring the list of “brilliant things” feels familiar and resonant for Tampa audiences. “There are several references and specific list items that I have changed to make them more relatable to our audience.”

The staging is stripped down but emotionally immersive. “I am down on the floor with the audience… they are a very important part of the show.”

To guide viewers through the show’s emotional pivots, Berg relies on direct connection and intentional delivery. “There are lines that I will deliver to specific audience members… times when I ask audience members to play different roles.”

That connection isn’t just theatrical—it’s therapeutic. Berg prepares himself to meet each audience with openness and empathy. “Every person carries something different inside them so I have to be ready for every reaction.”

Balancing the show’s comedic, emotional, and narrative elements is no small feat, but Berg embraces the challenge. “Making the show balanced keeps the audience interested and invested in the narrator’s story.”

Some items on the list hit close to home—especially the very first one. “Number 1 on the list is ice cream… I am a huge fan of ice cream.”

And depending on the day, different entries take on new meaning. “It has been interesting through the rehearsal process to see how some of the entry’s meanings change depending on what kind of day I am having.”

Performing in such close proximity to the audience demands total authenticity—and offers unexpected rewards. “Every feeling, every thought has to be authentic… Watching them and feeling them in the middle of the show is a pretty cool thing to do.”

Ultimately, Berg hopes the show leaves audiences with more than just a list—they leave with a sense of connection. “We are caught in a society that is constantly trying to disconnect us from each other. We need to fight against that.”

Every Brilliant Thing, a celebration of small joys and shared humanity, is September 13-14 at Carrollwood Cultural Center. Berg’s performance is not just a show—it’s a conversation, a catharsis, and a call to compassion. Learn more and purchase tickets at carrollwoodcenter.org/series/every-brilliant-thing.