Previews: DISENCHANTED! at Straz Center

This February 28 through March 2, the Straz Theatre welcomes Disenchanted!, a musical comedy that turns the classic fairytale princess story on its head.

With book, music, and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino and developed with Fiely Matias, the show, a sassy and subversive take on beloved characters, features princesses tired of their outdated portrayals and ready to reclaim their own stories. Among them is Cinderella, played by the talented Ashley Rubin, who brings a refreshing perspective to the iconic character.

Directed by Jonathan Van Dyke, Rubin was captivated by Disenchanted! for its daring and witty take on the conventional princess storyline.

Says Van Dyke, "For a director, Disenchanted! is a rare gem. The content is just so smart and strong. The undeniable humor is ever present, but the depth of poignancy is so effectively layered that it surprises you. I could not be more proud to be working on a show with this entire company that celebrates the diversity and humanity of so many in such an honest, funny, and thoughtful way."

Rubin says what she loves most about Cinderella's journey is that she really is the one who wakes up from essentially the Princess Complex.

She explains, "When we meet most of the princesses in this show, they've already reckoned with what needed to change about their lives. When we come upon Cinderella, she is still living in the Princess Complex, under the spell of trying to be the perfect princess. I think it's such an incredible journey to watch her throw off her rose-colored glasses and realize that the way she's been living has not necessarily served her in the way she hoped it would."

While the story is full of laughter and satire, Rubin appreciates its profound message. "I love that, hopefully, I can be a role model for audience members who see Cinderella in themselves," she says. The show allows audiences to reflect on the unrealistic expectations placed on women and the importance of embracing authenticity over perfection.

Beyond the meaningful themes, Disenchanted! is also a blast for the cast and the audience. Rubin shares that one of her favorite aspects of working on the show is the tight bond among the performers. "It's just such phenomenal camaraderie in this show," she says. "Every player really gets to shine, and I think it's just the act of all the girls getting together and showing different elements of what everyone brings to the table. Getting to spend time with them, work with them, and experience their gifts has been enlightening."

That sense of unity and fun translates to the audience as well. "I hope the audience comes out feeling empowered," Rubin says. "I hope the audience has learned something about themselves. And I hope they enjoy themselves. I think it's a really entertaining show with a beautiful message wrapped into it. But you don't feel like it's a preachy show—you're just having fun. And then afterward, you think about it and realize all you have learned from it."

Audiences are in for a unique experience that feels more like a rock concert than a traditional musical. "The audience is passionate about this show," Rubin says. "It's very different from a lot of theatrical experiences. It's almost like a rock concert—people scream, whoop, and get excited about it. It's fun to meet people and hear how much they enjoyed the show after we're done."

The show's impact extends beyond the stage, with audience members responding enthusiastically. Rubin shares that Cinderella is such a universally recognized character that people feel an instant connection. "In this culture, everyone has grown up with her story, and it's so much fun because when I walk onto the stage, audience members know who I am," she says. "I just couldn't recommend this show more, and I'm so proud of it and proud to be a part of it. Our production is just beautiful, and I think the costumes, wigs, and those elements are phenomenal on top of a funny, smart story. It's been beautifully directed by Jonathan Van Dyke. I hope everyone who comes to share it with us will meet us after the show, take pictures, and chat with us. We really enjoy that."

So, who should see Disenchanted!?

Rubin says, "Honestly, everyone has something to learn and gain from seeing this show. It's a super fun show for girlfriends and friends and a super enjoyable date night. There is humor and merriment for all types. While it's not for young kids, teenage girls need to see—teenage boys too. It's really educational in that sense. Other than young children, everyone should come see this show."

Disenchanted! is at Straz Center's Jaeb Theatre from February 28 to March 2. Get tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2425-season/theater/disenchanted/

