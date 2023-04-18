Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Playwright Terrence McNally's Former Sunset Beach Home to Receive Dedicated Plaque

Playwright Terrence McNally's Former Sunset Beach Home to Receive Dedicated Plaque

On May 7 at 12 p.m., Equality Florida will hold the dedication event.

Apr. 18, 2023  

A little house on Treasure Island Beach has a secret, well, had a secret. This colorful beach cottage is the childhood home of Ragtime playwright Terrence McNally, a five-time Tony award winner and an American writer previously described as "one of the greatest contemporary playwrights the theater world has yet produced". In present time, McNally is known for his work as an openly gay advocate for LGBTQ+ stories. Sadly, McNally died in 2020 due to COVID-19 health complications, but in 2023, Equality Florida, American Stage, and several private donors came together to install a public plaque in his honor.

The $4,000 dedication lives there now, but on May 7 at 12 p.m., Equality Florida will hold a dedication event commemorating the landmark at the site. McNally's husband, the Tony-award winning Tom Kirdahy will be in attendance. Currently based in New York, Kirdahy is a theatre producer, lawyer, and activist known for the smash hit musical Hadestown, The Inheritance, the Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L Jackson, and the brand new Kander and Ebb and Lin-Manuel Miranda musical New York, New York, currently playing on Broadway at the St. James Theater.

Also in attendance, actors from American Stage's currently running Ragtime production. That's including Dante' J.L. Murray, the actor playing "Coalhouse". Kirdahy asked that Murray perform "Make Them Hear You" in his late husband's honor.

"It's incredibly moving to me," Kirdahy said. "When we bought a home in Longboat Key a few years ago, it felt like a spiritual return. Terrence being remembered by the community where he was born, that's a huge source of pride."

Kirdahy says his late husband never lived in the home as an adult, but the couple would make regular trips to the St. Pete area during their 20-year relationship and marriage. Sometimes, they'd stop at McNally's former home on Sunset Beach.

The plaque came to be when Todd M. Richardson, Pinellas Development Director at Equality Florida came up with the idea. Equality Florida volunteer Marge Sherwin, a friend of McNally's, contacted the current homeowner, Teri Davidson.

They asked for the homeowner to approve the historic plaque in her front yard.

"I'm a snow bird, and I didn't realize the origins of the house at all," Davidson said. "But Terrence is such a trailblazer in history and the gay community, of course I was happy to help."

Davidson has owned the property since 2019. When she found out its origins, she was more than happy to approve the dedication.

Equality Florida also received approval from the Treasure Island Commission for the public landmark as well.

"Terrence and Tom were personal friends and he is one of the most decorated playwrights in the history of playwrights," said Equality Florida volunteer Marge Sherwin. "It's a way to celebrate him, and celebrate history."

Coincidentally, American Stage is producing Ragtime - the Musical at Demens Landing April 12-May 14. Dante' J.L. Murray, who plays "Coalhouse" will perform "Make Them Hear You" at the historical event.

"Terrence would be thrilled to know this. He was a student of history and whenever we traveled, he would always stop to look at the plaques on buildings, and read about the people there," Kirdahy said. "Terrence was an LGBTQ+ trailblazer and doing this at a time where attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, especially in Florida, are on the rise, is important."

Who donated funds for the plaque?

John Seibert
Bill Ward
Rand Snell
Joseph Carl Harwicz & Donald Harwicz
Annie Hiotis
Todd Richardson
American Stage
Doreen DiBiagio & Nancy Corporon
Kevin Lane
Barry Dingman & Joel Cohen
Al May
Sunset Beach Civic Association

WHERE AND WHEN:

May 7, 12 p.m. at 27 80th Ave., Treasure Island, FL 33706



Review: American Stage Presents RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL IN THE PARK Photo
Review: American Stage Presents RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL IN THE PARK
Despite some issues, it's a dream of a show!
Jobsite Theater to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, TWELFTH NIGHT, and More in 25th Season Photo
Jobsite Theater to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, TWELFTH NIGHT, and More in 25th Season
The 2023-24 season is Jobsite's 25th year of bringing the Tampa Bay area exciting, engaging live theater experiences between the Jaeb Theater and Shimberg Playhouse as the Straz Center's official resident theater company.
American Stage to Present INDECENT, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, and More in 2023/24 Season Photo
American Stage to Present INDECENT, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, and More in 2023/24 Season
The St. Pete theatre company's 2023/2024 lineup is full of contemporary shows, and one classic - Disney's Beauty and the Beast musical - that audiences will enjoy in Demens Landing Park. 
Review: HARPER LEES TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Commands ALL Rise At Straz Center For The Perfor Photo
Review: HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Commands 'ALL Rise' At Straz Center For The Performing Arts
Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird was adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin and opened on Broadway at the Schubert Theatre in December of 2018. The play is set in 1930s Alabama and follows the story of Atticus Finch, a small-town lawyer in his defense trial of Tom Robinson, an African American man wrongfully accused of rape. However, Sorkin’s adaptation differs from the book by Lee, in which we see Atticus as the protagonist here, unlike the portrayal of Scout in Lee’s novel. Witnessing Atticus as the protagonist of the story we go on an emotional journey, and are able to see the change in Atticus as the show progresses. As Sorkin developed his adaptation, the production was faced with its own legal disputes. One being with the Lee estate in regards to its faithfulness to the original narrative, and the other to exclusivity rights regarding the use of the script by Christopher Sergel.

More Hot Stories For You


Deborah Bostock-Kelley to Debut TAPESTRY - A WEEKEND OF SOCIALLY-CONSCIOUS STORYTELLING in MayDeborah Bostock-Kelley to Debut TAPESTRY - A WEEKEND OF SOCIALLY-CONSCIOUS STORYTELLING in May
April 18, 2023

Playwright Deborah Bostock-Kelley will be debuting Tapestry – A Weekend of Socially-Conscious Storytelling, three short one-acts, and two full-length plays.
Playwright Terrence McNally's Former Sunset Beach Home to Receive Dedicated PlaquePlaywright Terrence McNally's Former Sunset Beach Home to Receive Dedicated Plaque
April 18, 2023

The childhood home of Ragtime playwright Terrence McNally will have a dedication event commemorating the landmark at the site.
Jobsite Theater to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, TWELFTH NIGHT, and More in 25th SeasonJobsite Theater to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, TWELFTH NIGHT, and More in 25th Season
April 15, 2023

The 2023-24 season is Jobsite's 25th year of bringing the Tampa Bay area exciting, engaging live theater experiences between the Jaeb Theater and Shimberg Playhouse as the Straz Center's official resident theater company.
American Stage to Present INDECENT, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, and More in 2023/24 SeasonAmerican Stage to Present INDECENT, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, and More in 2023/24 Season
April 15, 2023

The St. Pete theatre company's 2023/2024 lineup is full of contemporary shows, and one classic - Disney's Beauty and the Beast musical - that audiences will enjoy in Demens Landing Park. 
Ruth Eckerd Hall and The City Of Clearwater Will Open The Sound and Coachman Park This SummerRuth Eckerd Hall and The City Of Clearwater Will Open The Sound and Coachman Park This Summer
April 11, 2023

The City of Clearwater has announced a weeklong Grand Opening Celebration of Coachman Park that will include free activities, food and beverage vendors, local crafters and more.
share