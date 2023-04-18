Playwright Terrence McNally's Former Sunset Beach Home to Receive Dedicated Plaque

A little house on Treasure Island Beach has a secret, well, had a secret. This colorful beach cottage is the childhood home of Ragtime playwright Terrence McNally, a five-time Tony award winner and an American writer previously described as "one of the greatest contemporary playwrights the theater world has yet produced". In present time, McNally is known for his work as an openly gay advocate for LGBTQ+ stories. Sadly, McNally died in 2020 due to COVID-19 health complications, but in 2023, Equality Florida, American Stage, and several private donors came together to install a public plaque in his honor.



The $4,000 dedication lives there now, but on May 7 at 12 p.m., Equality Florida will hold a dedication event commemorating the landmark at the site. McNally's husband, the Tony-award winning Tom Kirdahy will be in attendance. Currently based in New York, Kirdahy is a theatre producer, lawyer, and activist known for the smash hit musical Hadestown, The Inheritance, the Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L Jackson, and the brand new Kander and Ebb and Lin-Manuel Miranda musical New York, New York, currently playing on Broadway at the St. James Theater.

Also in attendance, actors from American Stage's currently running Ragtime production. That's including Dante' J.L. Murray, the actor playing "Coalhouse". Kirdahy asked that Murray perform "Make Them Hear You" in his late husband's honor.

"It's incredibly moving to me," Kirdahy said. "When we bought a home in Longboat Key a few years ago, it felt like a spiritual return. Terrence being remembered by the community where he was born, that's a huge source of pride."



Kirdahy says his late husband never lived in the home as an adult, but the couple would make regular trips to the St. Pete area during their 20-year relationship and marriage. Sometimes, they'd stop at McNally's former home on Sunset Beach.

The plaque came to be when Todd M. Richardson, Pinellas Development Director at Equality Florida came up with the idea. Equality Florida volunteer Marge Sherwin, a friend of McNally's, contacted the current homeowner, Teri Davidson.

They asked for the homeowner to approve the historic plaque in her front yard.

"I'm a snow bird, and I didn't realize the origins of the house at all," Davidson said. "But Terrence is such a trailblazer in history and the gay community, of course I was happy to help."

Davidson has owned the property since 2019. When she found out its origins, she was more than happy to approve the dedication.

Equality Florida also received approval from the Treasure Island Commission for the public landmark as well.

"Terrence and Tom were personal friends and he is one of the most decorated playwrights in the history of playwrights," said Equality Florida volunteer Marge Sherwin. "It's a way to celebrate him, and celebrate history."

Coincidentally, American Stage is producing Ragtime - the Musical at Demens Landing April 12-May 14. Dante' J.L. Murray, who plays "Coalhouse" will perform "Make Them Hear You" at the historical event.

"Terrence would be thrilled to know this. He was a student of history and whenever we traveled, he would always stop to look at the plaques on buildings, and read about the people there," Kirdahy said. "Terrence was an LGBTQ+ trailblazer and doing this at a time where attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, especially in Florida, are on the rise, is important."

Who donated funds for the plaque?

John Seibert

Bill Ward

Rand Snell

Joseph Carl Harwicz & Donald Harwicz

Annie Hiotis

Todd Richardson

American Stage

Doreen DiBiagio & Nancy Corporon

Kevin Lane

Barry Dingman & Joel Cohen

Al May

Sunset Beach Civic Association

WHERE AND WHEN:

May 7, 12 p.m. at 27 80th Ave., Treasure Island, FL 33706