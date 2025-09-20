 tracker
Photos: First Look at GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY at the Straz Center

GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY runs from October 15 through November 9 at the Shimberg Playhouse in the Straz Center.

Sep. 20, 2025
Described as "a 90-minute campfire-story-meets-backyard-concert experience," Jobsite's Ghost Brothers of Darkland County runs from October 15 through November 9 at the Shimberg Playhouse in Tampa's Straz Center.

With a re-tooled book by Stephen King (shortening the show from two acts to one) and music/lyrics by John Mellencamp, this production marks the Florida premiere of Ghost Brothers of Darkland County.

In true King style, the show is perfect for the spooky season, with its horror themes and creepy cabin setting.

The show stars Kayla Witoshynksy (Anna), Noa Friedman (Jenna), Spencer Meyers (Caretaker), Jonathan Harrison (Troubadour), Dylan Hannesson (Jack), Blake Smallen (Drake), William Alejandro Barba (Andy), and Cameron Kubly (Frank).

Check out what audiences can expect to see from the production in these photos:

Photo credit: James Zambon Productions

Photos: First Look at GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY at the Straz Center Image
Kayla Witoshynksy, Noa Friedman, Spencer Meyers, Jonathan Harrison, Dylan Hannesson, Blake Smallen, William Alejandro Barba, and Cameron Kubly

Photos: First Look at GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY at the Straz Center Image
Cameron Kubly, Kayla Witoshynksy, and Blake Smallen

Photos: First Look at GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY at the Straz Center Image
Dylan Hannesson, Noa Friedman, and William Alejandro Barba

Photos: First Look at GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY at the Straz Center Image
Spencer Meyers and Jonathan Harrison

Photos: First Look at GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY at the Straz Center Image
Dylan Hannesson, Noa Friedman, and William Alejandro Barba

Photos: First Look at GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY at the Straz Center Image
Cameron Kubly, Kayla Witoshynksy, and Blake Smallen

Photos: First Look at GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY at the Straz Center Image
Spencer Meyers and Jonathan Harrison

Photos: First Look at GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY at the Straz Center Image
Dylan Hannesson, Noa Friedman, and William Alejandro Barba

Photos: First Look at GHOST BROTHERS OF DARKLAND COUNTY at the Straz Center Image
Cameron Kubly, Kayla Witoshynksy, and Blake Smallen




