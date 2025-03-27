MORNINGSIDE to Return to Stageworks Theatre This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stageworks Theatre will return with another fan favorite-"Morningside," a sharp and witty Southern comedy by Topher Payne. The production runs April 25 through May 11 at Stageworks Theatre.

Nine women gather at Grace Driscoll's impeccably decorated home expecting a lovely afternoon, but what unfolds is anything but traditional. Family secrets spill, social graces crumble, and sibling rivalries explode in this side-splitting, laugh-out-loud look at modern family life. Think "Bridesmaids" meets "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" or perhaps just the worst baby shower ever!

"We're thrilled to bring "Morningside" back to Stageworks," said Scott Cooper, the director and set designer for the production. "It's a hilarious, smart, and deeply relatable play that audiences love, and we can't wait to share it again. This show delivers a lot of laughs while also tapping into the complexities of motherhood, family, and the ties that bind us together-whether we like it or not."

Returning to the cast from the previous Stageworks Theatre production in 2020 are Karla Hartley,* who also serves as Stageworks Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, and Susan Haldeman, reprising their roles as Roxanne Bouchard and Grace Driscoll in this fast-paced, heartfelt comedy. Also returning are Melody Craven as Louise Carlisle, Molly Healy as Dr. Mackenzie Novak and Jonelle M. Meyer as Elinor Hughes. Julia Rifino, who appeared earlier this season to rave reviews alongside Haldeman in "The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical"joins the cast as Clancy Driscoll, as well as Randi J. Norman as Felicia Taggart, Caitlin Eason as Devyn Driscoll and Marguerite Lynn Reed as Sophie Navarro.

The design and Production Team for "Morningside" includes Lighting Design, Celeste Silsby; Costume Design and Production Stage Manager, Heather Krueger; Sound Design, Karla Hartley; Scenic Artist, Leiann Klein, and Production Carpenter, James Putnam.

Performances of "Morningside" will be held Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m.

"Morningside" is perfect for a girls' night out, moms' groups, or for anyone who loves a little chaos with their comedy. Individual and group rate tickets are available or purchase online at www.stageworkstheatre.org or by calling the box office at (813)374-2416 ext. 1.

Opening Night ticket holders have the opportunity to attend a pre-performance Champagne Reception sponsored by SweetCakes By Andrea Reed, as part of their admission.

