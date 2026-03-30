Deep Purple With Special Guest KANSAS Will Perform at The BayCare Sound in August

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The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park will present Deep Purple with special guest KANSAS on Saturday, August 8 at 6pm. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 2 at 10 am.

Having sold more than 100 million albums and filled global stadiums and arenas for decades, there's little wonder that Deep Purple's influence is so highly regarded. The band was presented the ‘Legend Award' at the 2008 World Music Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Deep Purple truly are ‘rock royalty', with an ongoing reign.

With a body of work spanning seven decades, Deep Purple has helped pioneer and define the hard rock genre while progressively moving into new areas, both keeping their sound fresh and attracting new fans to the legions who have remained loyal since the band's inception. The celebrated MKII line up of Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Jon Lord and Ritchie Blackmore were responsible for creating many of the defining rock albums of the early 70's, including Made In Japan, universally accepted as one of the most important and influential live albums of all time.

Known as one of the hardest working bands ever, Deep Purple has continued to release #1 albums and tour globally since forming in 1968, with little rest. The past 10 years alone has seen the band achieve over 2 million album sales and 4 consecutive #1's in Germany for their last 4 studio albums, (all of which have also attained top positions across Europe), impressively underlining that the British legends remain at the forefront of international rock in the new millennium.

With a legendary career spanning five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America's iconic classic rock bands. This "garage band" from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Composing a catalogue that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums, KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of KANSAS), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-Platinum single Carry On Wayward Son, and another triple-Platinum single Dust in the Wind. KANSAS appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the ‘70's and ‘80's and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan. Carry On Wayward Son continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and Dust In the Wind has been played on the radio more than three million times.