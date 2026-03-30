Discount Tickets Available to Students and First Responders For MOULIN ROUGE at Ruth Eckerd Hall

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Ruth Eckerd Hall will present the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical for seven performances from Wednesday, April 1 through Sunday, April 5. A limited number of discounted tickets for students and first responders are available for the opening night performance on Wednesday, April 1 at 7 pm.

A limited number of tickets priced at $35 are available for students and first responders and can only be purchased at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office window located at Ruth Eckerd Hall. This offer is limited to two tickets per person, and a valid student or government or company issued identification must be presented at the time of purchase. The offer is valid Wednesday, April 1 until 7 pm. Discounts are not applicable to prior sales and cannot be combined with any other offer. Subject to availability. Discounts are redeemable in person only and cannot be redeemed online or over the phone.

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards - including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and – above all – Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than just a musical – it is a state of mind.