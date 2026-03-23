DAVID FOSTER: THE HITMAN CRUISE To Return For 2027 Sailing

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David Foster: THE HITMAN CRUISE will return for a 2027 sailing from January 12 through January 17 aboard the Celebrity Summit, departing from Tampa, Florida.



Hosted by producer and songwriter David Foster, the cruise combines live performances with a multi-day travel experience featuring stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya.

The 2027 lineup will include Michael McDonald, Dianne Reeves, and Katharine McPhee, with Erich Bergen as a special guest. Additional performers will include Pia Toscano, Sheléa, Morgan James, Jonathan Butler, Nadira Kimberly, Emmet Cohen, Eric Marienthal, John “JR” Robinson, Boh Cooper, Keith Nelson, and the SCE All-Stars.

“Hosting my own cruise last year was one of the greatest thrills of my life,” said Foster. “The camaraderie, the guests, the ship, the food, the new friends I met - both fans and artists - is something I will never forget. I am beyond excited that I get to do it AGAIN in 2027. As a veteran of hosting a cruise now I think I can make it an even more exciting and enjoyable time for everyone.”

The cruise will feature concerts, artist-led events, interviews, and masterclasses, alongside onboard amenities and scheduled programming throughout the voyage. The event is designed to offer both live entertainment and opportunities for interaction between artists and guests.

Foster, a 16-time Grammy Award winner, has worked with a wide range of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Stevie Wonder. His career spans multiple decades in music production, songwriting, and live performance.

The cruise will depart from Tampa, Florida aboard the Celebrity Summit, with ports of call in Cozumel and Costa Maya. Additional information and booking details are available at DavidFosterCruise.com or by calling 888-381-4420.