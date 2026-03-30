The Classic Albums Live Series Will Continue at The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

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The Classic Albums Live Series will continue with four performances at The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Single tickets and series packages for all shows go on sale Friday, April 3 at 10 am.

Classic Albums Live celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023 with new albums, markets and partnerships.

Founded in Toronto in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live has become a beloved fixture in the music world, having delivered over 3,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada.

Times, dates, performances and description of performances are subject to change.

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Chronicle

Thursday, May 14 at 8 PM

Chronicle by Creedence Clearwater Revival is a greatest hits album that has been certified 12x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and is the best-selling album in the band's catalog. The album, which was released in 1976, contains Creedence Clearwater Revival classics like Proud Mary, Fortunate Son, Bad Moon Rising and Have You Ever Seen the Rain? The album has remained on the Billboard 200 chart for 12 years, breaking the 600 week mark on August 2022.

The Beatles – White Album

Saturday, June 27 at 8 PM

The White Album from The Beatles is the ninth studio album released on the then-recently founded Apple Records in 1968. The album is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time, selling more than 24 million copies in the U.S. alone. The album contains legendary hits from The Beatles, including While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Blackbird, Helter Skelter and Dear Prudence. Rolling Stone called The White Album the group's best album yet and that it was “the history and synthesis of Western music.”

The Eagles – Greatest Hits

Friday, July 24 at 8 PM

Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) is the first compilation album by the American rock band The Eagles released in 1976. The album was ranked number four on Billboard's year-end album chart for 1976, and has spent a total of 239 weeks on the Billboard 200 (as of August 2018). The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) has certified the album 38 times platinum, indicating sales of 38 million copies in America alone, which would make Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) the best-selling album of the 20th century in the United States. The album contains The Eagles classics like Witchy Woman, The Best of My Love, and Take It Easy.

Supertramp – Breakfast In America

Friday, August 21 At 8 PM

Breakfast in America was the sixth studio album released by Supertramp in 1979. Breakfast in America was Supertramp's best-selling album and produced four Billboard hit singles: The Logical Song, Goodbye Stranger, Take the Long Way Home and Breakfast in America. The band won two GRAMMY Awards in 1980 for Breakfast in America: Best Album Package and Best Engineered Non-Classical Recording, as well as nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Performance.