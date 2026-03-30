Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Will Present THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK

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The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration on Sunday, November 1 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 3 at 10 am.

Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter’s. The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration, brings the icon’s voice and the brother-sister duo’s unforgettable music back to the stage in a beautifully crafted all-new production from the creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story.

With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. It’s a touching tribute that invites audiences to sing-along, reminisce, and fall in love all over again. Expect to relive all of their favorites including We’ve Only Just Begun, Close to You and Rainy Days and Mondays with this heartfelt love letter to the quiet magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

Tickets start at $44 and are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.