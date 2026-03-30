SHREK, Summer Cabaret Series and More Set for American Stage 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Stage has unveiled its 2026-2027 season. The theater’s 49th season emphasizes personal connection and shared human experience in an increasingly virtual world, with plays ranging from gender-bent classics and world premiers, to beloved musicals and immersive outdoor experiences.

Mainstage Productions

To Be Announced (Sept. 16 – Oct. 11, 2026)

The first production of our 49th season will be announced on April 28th. “It has incredible music, is about a rock icon, and you won’t want to miss it,” says Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray.

Unhinged (Nov. 4 – 22, 2026)

By Steven J. Burge, this 75-minute confessional blends storytelling, outrageous humor, and poignant reflections on mental health, addiction, and modern life. World Premiere.

Macbeth, Macbeth, Macbeth (Jan. 27 – Feb. 21, 2027)

Helen R. Murray’s inventive adaptation reimagines Shakespeare’s tragedy with role-swapping performers in a sharp, high-energy exploration of ambition, morality, and power. World Premiere.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B (June 2 – 20, 2027)

By Kate Hamill, this fast-paced, feminist reinvention of the classic detective story features quirky female roommates taking on crime, chaos, and codependency.

American Stage in the Park:

Shrek: The Musical (March 31 – May 2, 2027)

With music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, this family-friendly adaptation brings everyone’s favorite ogre to life in a hilarious, heartwarming tale about acceptance, family, and heroism.

Gala & Beyond the Stage

Broadway by Candlelight: What I Did For Love (Oct. 1, 2026) – American Stage’s annual gala, an evening celebrating Broadway’s greatest love songs.

Something Wicked (Oct. 29 – 30, 2026) – A Halloween variety show featuring Shakespeare’s most famous witches, ghosts, and mischievous characters.

Holiday Cabaret (Dec. 5, 12, 19, 2026) – A festive sing-along featuring cozy classics and cheeky seasonal fun.

Fresh Ink – Staged readings of new plays in collaboration with community partners, bringing local playwrights’ stories to life before they hit the stage.

Tales by Twilight (Feb. 11 – 28, 2027) – A magical, family-friendly immersive theatre experience along the nature trail at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve.

Summer Cabaret Series (July 2027) – Relaxed performances featuring beloved Broadway songs in a cabaret setting.