Lab Theater Project and Innovocative Theatre Co-Present UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL By Glen Berger 

Underneath the Lintel runs from September 24-27, 2020.

LAB Theater Project and Innovocative Theatre have joined forces to once again bring live theater to the Tampa stage by presenting Glen Berger's Underneath the Lintel from September 24-27, 2020, at 812 E Henderson Avenue in Ybor City, with in-house and live streaming options.

Underneath the Lintel directed by Staci Sabarsky and starring Owen Robertson as the Librarian, is an enigmatic journey of discovery and a compulsive pursuit of truth. After discovering a returned book, 113 years overdue, the Librarian goes on an obsessive quest that takes him around the world and over 2000 years into the past. The Librarian takes his audience for a mysterious and unforgettable 80 minute odyssey.

"I think all of us at one time or another, try to find our own truth," said Director Staci Sabarsky, "and the Librarian cannot move on until he solves the mystery. I truly love how this play will leave the audience questioning the truth or what they perceive to be the truth, well after its conclusion." Actor Owen Robertson added, "As an actor I love the challenge of a one-man show, to hold the stage for 80 minutes by yourself, is a tremendous challenge. As I investigated the play, it speaks to obsession, of searching for answers, of what is important in life, and all of that speaks to me greatly."

Robertson, Executive Director and Founder of LAB Theater Project, and Sabarsky, Producing Artistic Director of Innovocative Theatre, have been talking about working together for a while. "Both companies are small and just getting started. When the pandemic hit it sent all of us in the theatre community reeling. Both companies produced the first live theater in Tampa Bay at the same time," said Robertson. Sabarsky continued, "This script presented a great opportunity for us to collaborate artistically, allowing us to unite forces to present Underneath the Lintel both live and in-person at LAB Theatre's new location and virtually through Innovocative's YouTube channel."

Sabarsky and Robertson echo each other and much of the performing arts community, as they believe one of the most important things theater can bring right now is the ability to transport audiences away from current troubles. "I think there has not been a greater time or need for theater, for all the arts, to help people step outside of their life, even for a little bit, to help cope with the chaos that is our world at this moment in time," said Robertson. "As artists, we are adaptable and are always finding creative ways to make things work," said Sabarsky, "but, I think the biggest challenge is reminding audience members how important it is to do what they can to support the arts, local theatre companies, and artists in general. They should be proud to support two local theatre companies finding innovative ways to bring live theatre back for their enjoyment."

Underneath the Lintel runs September 24-27, 2020. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 8pm, and a Sunday matinee at 3pm. Shows are available both by live stream and limited in-house seating. For the live stream online option, audience members will be emailed a link for home viewing the day of the performance. For the in-house option, please note that only 10 seats will be made available per performance, and house opens 30 minutes before curtain. LAB Theater Project has prepared the theater space firmly adhering to social distancing guidelines for actor, crew, and audience safety. Both companies want patrons to feel safe coming to the theater; full health and safety procedures may be found at http://www.labtheaterproject.com/covid-19.

Both in-person and livestream tickets are $20, and available only by Advance Purchase. To purchase tickets, visit here.

Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You